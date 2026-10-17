Chargers Confidence Meter: LA Faces Another Tough Challenge vs Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers have reached a point in the season where every game feels like an uphill battle. Unfortunately, their next opportunity comes against one of the toughest teams in the AFC, as they travel to Kansas City on Sunday to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Bolts enter the matchup still searching for their first win of the season after an 0-5 start. To make matters worse, the Chargers are riddled with injuries yet again. Which doesn’t help by any means.

Sunday’s game is another chance for Justin Herbert and the rest of the team to prove they can compete with one of the conference’s best.

Chargers ruled out Joe Alt, Kayode Awosika, Bud Dupree, Tre’ Harris, Donte Jackson and Derwin James for Sunday’s game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

Stopping Mahomes Is the Biggest Challenge

There is no easy way to defend Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has built his reputation on making plays that most quarterbacks would not even attempt, whether that means extending a play outside the pocket, finding a receiver downfield or turning a broken play into a big gain.

The biggest priority has to be making Mahomes uncomfortable without allowing him to take advantage of defensive mistakes. The Bolts cannot afford to give him extra time to find open receivers. Yet, sending too many defenders after him can create opportunities for them to attack the secondary.

Kenneth Walker III has given the Chiefs another dangerous option, making it harder for opposing defenses to focus entirely on Mahomes. If the Chargers struggle to contain the running game, it could open up even more opportunities. That puts added pressure on the defensive front to win its matchups and on the linebackers and secondary to stay disciplined. The defense has shown it can be competitive, particularly against the pass. However, containing Mahomes for four quarters is a different challenge. The defense needs to create pressure, limit explosive plays and give its offense as many opportunities as possible.

On the other side of the ball, Herbert has to find a way to get the Chargers moving consistently. His arm talent is not the question. The bigger issue is putting together productive drives, protecting the football and avoiding the costly mistakes that have hurt the team early this season. The playmakers on that side of the ball are all banged up, so it will be interesting to see what they can do to accommodate that.

Herbert needs support from his offensive line and running game. Taking what the defense gives him and finding ways to keep drives alive could be more important than trying to force a big play on every possession. The Chargers cannot afford to get into a shootout and expect Herbert to do everything himself. Getting a win on the road will not be easy, especially against an undefeated team coming off its bye week. However, a divisional win would give them something they desperately need. Momentum and a reason to believe their season can still turn around.

The confidence is low at this point of the season due to the obvious, but the last three games have shown they can battle with the best. For any team playing them, it is definitely a trap game.

With no Derwin James, the Chargers may have a Travis Kelce problem. https://t.co/EIdLbNa4dX — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 16, 2026