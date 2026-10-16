Would the Chargers Benefit from a Chris Godwin Trade?

As the trade deadline gets closer, many rumors have been spread around. Some of the rumors have gone around the Los Angeles Chargers, who are staring at a winless record going into Week 6.

The path they are heading in is not ideal to say the least. However they could save the end of the season or stock up for next year. With some veterans succumbing to rumors of being traded, the Bolts could start making some moves.

CBS sports writer Carter Bahns recently noted that the Buccaneers could be sellers, and one of those candidates is Wide receiver Chris Godwin.

There are many factors to consider of course. However if all goes right, this could possibly be a great addition to the Chargers.

How Godwin could change the Chargers passing attack

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The potential fit becomes more interesting when considering how Godwin could work alongside Ladd McConkey.

McConkey offers versatility and the ability to create separation, while Godwin could provide another experienced presence capable of winning in the short and intermediate areas. Having both receivers available would give opposing defensive coordinators another matchup to account for instead of allowing them to focus their attention on one primary target.

Godwin could also help take some of the pressure off the Chargers younger receivers. Tre’ Harris and others would still have opportunities to contribute, but adding a proven veteran could allow their roles to develop more naturally. Another consideration is what Godwin could offer on third downs and in the red zone. Adding a savvy receiver who's practically seen it all is very beneficial. A receiver who understands how to read coverage, adjust his route and compete for contested catches can be particularly useful when defensive space becomes limited. His experience could give Herbert another target to trust in moments when the offense needs a conversion.

Of course, the Chargers would have to weigh the risks before making a move. Godwin’s injury history is a major factor, and his contract would need to fit the team’s financial plans. Tampa Bay’s asking price would matter just as much. Trading away significant draft capital for a veteran receiver only makes sense if the expected production justifies the investment.

Obviously the decision would need to come down to cost, health and how well he fits the offensive system. A Herbert to Godwin connection would be a sight to see, but it's more importantly because the Bolts need massive amounts of help.