First Rumblings of Mike McDaniel on Hot Seat: Experiment Might Be Over Before We Know It

When the Chargers brought Mike McDaniel to Los Angeles, the hope was that he could give the offense a new identity.

Five games into the 2026 season however, the Bolts are still searching for answers.

The offense has become one of the biggest concerns surrounding the team. McDaniel was hired to help the Chargers take a step forward, not a step backward. His first season coordinating the offense has gotten off to a disastrous start. The question now is how long the organization can wait for things to change.

NFL and ESPN Insider Ian Rapoport stated that things could change if the struggle continues, though nothing has been publicly stated by the Chargers organization. He also notes that the backup plan if this were to happen, would most likely be promoting Adam Gase as the interim offensive coordinator.

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: A look at where it stands for the #Chargers during a frustrating start to the season. pic.twitter.com/g3qqPibZvM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2026

Is McDaniel the Problem?

There is plenty of football left to play, but the early results have simply been very difficult to defend.

The Chargers have struggled to maintain consistency, protect the football and finish games. Against the Broncos, they entered the fourth quarter with a 17-10 lead before watching the game slip away. A failed fourth-down attempt, a Justin Herbert fumble and late interception helped turn a potential first victory into another disappointing afternoon.

For McDaniel, those are the kinds of moments that make an already difficult situation even more complicated. Offensive coordinators are judged on their ability to prepare a unit, make adjustments and put players in positions to succeed. When the same problems continue to show up on Sundays, questions about the system and the person running it are inevitable. Still, blaming him for everything would be an oversimplification. The Chargers have dealt with significant offensive line injuries, making life difficult for Herbert and limiting what the offense can consistently accomplish. A new coaching staff and a different offensive system also require an adjustment period.

Those factors deserve consideration when evaluating what has gone wrong. Herbert is too important to this franchise for the offense to spend an entire season searching for its footing. They need to find ways to get him comfortable, reduce the mistakes and create more opportunities for the offense to operate. Without constantly playing from behind.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly defended McDaniel, indicating that the coordinator’s job was not in jeopardy at that point. That support should not be overlooked. However, another loss has only intensified the situation.

The most frustrating part for Chargers fans is that this was supposed to be an exciting new chapter.

Instead of watching the offense build momentum, fans are left wondering whether the current approach can produce the results this team needs. McDaniel still has an opportunity to change that conversation. One strong performance will not erase five losses, but meaningful improvement would give the Chargers something to build on. The offense needs to show that it can execute consistently rather than relying on brief flashes of potential.