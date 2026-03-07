Chargers’ Trade Interest in Blockbuster Eagles Deal Gets a Little More Buzz

This blockbuster trade buzz around the Los Angeles Chargers just isn‘t going to go away, it seems.

A few days before NFL free agency opens, a report said the Chargers were one of the teams keeping an eye on the trade market for Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown.

Now, here comes NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reporting on the Chargers’ interest.

Granted, Rapoport’s report primarily focuses on the New England Patriots, but the fact the Chargers get a mention at all is pretty shocking.

“Yes, there are some other teams,” Rapoport said. “The Chargers certainly have had some interest but all eyes here are on the Patriots and whether or not the Eagles can get the right value.”

So, the A.J. Brown watch for the Chargers is at least mildly real and worth breaking down.

Chargers trade interest in A.J. Brown: Real or fake?

A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Let’s just be blunt: The Chargers being interested to the point of showing up in reports is probably some mixture of agent-fed stuff and/or they poked around the idea for a second and haven’t come back to it again.

But still…

The Chargers are all-in around Justin Herbert. They’re all-in on new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. They already went out and signed one of the best centers in free agency before the market even opened.

And as we broke down in-depth, the Chargers could throw Quentin Johnston and draft picks at the Eagles for Brown and make it work.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz doesn’t usually make moves like this, sure. But it’s easy to forget Brown is still only going on 29 years old and has 1,000-plus-yard seasons in four straight years. His catch radius combined with Herbert’s arm would be a highlight machine.

More importantly, Brown would open up the field for Ladd McConkey and Oronde Gadsen in the passing game, plus keep defenses honest for Omarion Hampton.

Cannot stress enough how financially complicated it would be for the #Eagles to trade WR A.J. Brown before June, adding a $20.1M cap loss to their books.



Their option bonus structuring pre-bakes in the salary conversion, giving them little to no flexibility this time of year.… pic.twitter.com/uz9gRm4p0H — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 5, 2026

The cost of a trade would be steep, but clearly, it’s pretty easy to talk oneself into the idea. And that’s probably why the Chargers have at least considered it.

What’s complicated is how Brown’s cap and contract situation pretty much requires the Eagles to trade him after June 1. The Chargers might not be willing to wait that long, unless the price comes down dramatically.

If nothing else? The Chargers even showing up in buzz like this sure seems like a hint of just how aggressive they're willing to get this offseason.

