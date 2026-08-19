Chargers Roster Spotlights: JK Scott, A Boom-Or-Bust Beast the Coaching Staff Adores

John Kimball "J.K." Scott, born on October 30, 1995, in Denver, Colorado, played his high school ball at Mullen High School, where he would earn 13 of 25 field goals with a long of 59 yards and make 69 of 71 point-after attempts during his high school career. He also had 4,758 kickoff yards.

This allowed him to garner interest from a multitude of different schools. As a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports, he eventually committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He would instantly start for the program, leading the entire nation in yards per punt with 48.0. He earned consensus first-team All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) selection. Scott would follow up his performance by helping the Crimson Tide win the College Football National Championship in 2015.

2016 saw Scott earn first-team All-SEC in 2016. With 2017 being his last season with the program, Scott was able to continue his consistency as an elite Punter while adding 8/8 on extra points to his resume.

Scott was viewed as one of the best Punters going into the 2018 NFL Draft class, with the Green Bay Packers selecting the 6'6 strong-legged beast in the fifth round. He would spend three seasons with the team, averaging around 44-45 yards per punt during his first 48 NFL games.

Scott would eventually be released by the Packers after they traded for another Punter, Corey Bojorquez, allowing Scott to move on to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he would appear in one game, returning back to free agency for the following season.

Chargers JK Scott, P Alabama

With his career on life support, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to take a flier on the Punter who was once the best in college football as a freshman, signing him to their roster for the 2022 season. Scott would pay this off and stick around with the team until current day.

Scott would get some fans up in arms about his "boom or bust" style, with his inconsistencies seemingly popping up in the most inopportune moments, but the coaching staff obviously loves Scott's hang-time first skillset, keeping him around for soon-to-be five seasons.

2025 Season Stats

17 Games

60 Punts

2871 Yards (47.9 Yards Per Punt)

Long of 60

38.3% of Punts Landed Within the 20 Yard Line

Measurables

Contract Status

"JK Scott signed a 2 year, $6,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $1,900,000 signing bonus, $3,150,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,000,000. In 2026, Scott will earn a base salary of $2,350,000 and a roster bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $3,800,000 and a dead cap value of $1,450,000." - Spotrac

JK Scott's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, JK Scott's path to the roster is quite straightforward. Barring drastic mistakes or injuries, he will be the Punter for the season. He will be turning 31 during the year, opening the door for a possible future out for the Bolts' if they were to choose to find a younger option.

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