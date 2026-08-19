What We Learned from Chargers-49ers Joint Practice: Justin Herbert Looks Primed for Breakout

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — There was plenty made about the viral training camp moment between Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his famous fiancée Madison Beer. But no one should have a problem with Herbert showing his significant other public affection, especially after how well he played against the 49ers’ defense during a joint practice on Tuesday.

After shredding San Francisco, Herbert was spotted on the field holding hands with Beer as they made their way to greet the opposing team’s celebrity couple, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer after Chargers practice 💙 pic.twitter.com/wHjxGOxsto — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 18, 2026

Unlike Herbert, McCaffrey didn’t participate in the scrimmage because he’s been dealing with what 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has described as “tightness.” Shanahan again declined to elaborate on the injury, but he did shoot down a theory floated by Pro Football Talk that his absence was contract related that made the rounds on social media.

Here’s everything I learned from the joint practice between the Chargers and 49ers, which isn’t all about the celebrity couples.

Latest on McCaffrey’s absence

Shanahan shot down the notion that McCaffrey may be holding in for a pay raise after Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs received lucrative contract extensions and reset the running back market.

“They do make a lot of assumptions and that would be one that they’re wrong on,” Shanahan said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey isn’t missing practice due to a contract dispute. Again says he’s dealing with “tightness” pic.twitter.com/PVDX7qiRP1 — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) August 18, 2026

Shanahan again declined to provide a timeline for McCaffrey’s return and didn’t specify on what’s giving him tightness, but mentioned that his star running back would have played today if the joint practice with the Chargers were a regular-season game.

Obviously, the 49ers need McCaffrey to be healthy to be at their best, but the team did receive an impressive performance from third-round rookie running back Kaelon Black, who had a few long runs against the Chargers.

Additionally, San Francisco had a familiar player in the backfield. Veteran receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. saw a few rushing attempts, giving Tuesday’s scrimmage a 2021 feel when the versatile playmaker recorded 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns to earn All-Pro honors.

Omarion Hampton appears set for a breakout season

Shifting over to the Chargers’ backfield, it wasn’t just Herbert that gave the 49ers’ defense fits.

Hampton, last year’s first-round pick, broke a few tackles running up the middle of the defense. He sent players flying backward and also gave them trouble as a pass catcher coming out of the backfield. The North Carolina product had a long catch-and-run play near the right sideline.

Make sure to pick up Hampton in your fantasy football drafts because it seems new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is going to lean on him heavily in 2026.

Chargers see more injuries to the offensive line

It wasn’t all positive for the Chargers’ offense on Tuesday.

Chargers just aren’t meant to have a healthy OLine. Sheesh https://t.co/Gzbh9wAPVT — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) August 18, 2026

Newcomer center Tyler Biadasz went down early in practice and was carted off the field. His teammates came over to console him after two trainers helped him get on the cart.

Later in practice, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and edge rusher Kyle Kennard also sustained injuries. But Johnston, the 2023 first-round pick, did attempt to return to the field.

Biadasz, who saw a three-year, $30 million contract in the offseason, was brought in to help shore up the interior of the offensive line. Now, the team could be forced to turn to rookie second-rounder Jake Slaughter, who was also in the mix for the left guard opening.

To make matters worse, left tackle Rashawn Slater has missed half of training camp due to injury. It seems like the Chargers are constantly dealing with a banged-up offensive line.

49ers’ receiving corps trending in the right direction

The new connection between Brock Purdy and Mike Evans could be a fruitful one in 2026.

Still weird seeing Mike Evans in a 49ers uniform pic.twitter.com/dpcaxlVgKg — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) August 18, 2026

Evans made a handful of plays in the joint practice before exiting early to ice his left tackle. He may have tweaked it on his first catch of the day after he came up limping.

It’s concerning that Evans, who turns 33 in a few days, continues to deal with injuries, but it seems he hasn’t lost a step when available. But the 49ers also have a young, promising receiver in rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, who recorded a few touchdowns in red-zone drills.

San Francisco has been hit hard with injuries this summer, but it should be fine with a receiving trio of Evans, Samuel and Stribling, this year’s second-round pick.