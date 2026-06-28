The Underrated Chargers Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers made so many additions to Justin Herbert’s offense this offseason that it’s a little easy for some of those to get washed away in the era of short attention spans.

It was all in an effort to help install Mike McDaniel’s new offense. On the offensive line alone, the Chargers added Tyler Biadasz, Cole Strange, Jake Slaughter and Kayode Awosika, to name a few.

Then, at the skill positions, we’re talking about tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, then Keaton Mitchell at running back and Brenen Thompson at wideout.

The one name everyone seems to overlook?

Fullback Alec Ingold.

Alec Ingold’s underrated arrival boosts Chargers’ offense

Scott Matlock and Alec Ingold | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It seems easy to dismiss the addition of a fullback in 2026. Heck, it even feels old-school, like a fullback is a better fit for a traditional offense from the likes of Greg Roman, a guy and style Chargers faithful would very much like to move as far away from as possible.

But it’s not that simple when we’re talking about an offensive mind like McDaniel.

Ingold is more than a schematic fit who fits the athletic profile to enable certain looks. He’s got the ability to reshape the offense as many outsiders think about it.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently talked about Ingold’s ability to fully open the door to a wide variety of new formations.

"With Mike McDaniel joining as the new offensive coordinator and the team signing former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, the Chargers should see a steady increase in 21 personnel snaps,” Bowen wrote. “(There could also be more 12 or 13 personnel looks after they signed tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku.) Last season, McDaniel's offense in Miami ran 234 snaps of 21 personnel (second most)."

Might not sound like much at face value, but Ingold getting on the field in different looks with Mitchell or Omarion Hampton behind an upgraded offensive line should have the running game humming nicely.

And frankly? It sounds like there is a nice leadership piece added to the offense with Ingold’s arrival, too.

"This past offseason I've learned a heck of a lot,” Ingold told reporters recently. “Different ways to build relationships, different foresights, different literature that I studied but also preparing for the field. Just being as available and accountable as I can and give all the playmakers a little extra space to do what they do."

Ingold isn’t going to make the splash plays that fill up the stat sheet. But if a mind like McDaniel wants him, the Chargers were smart to go and get him. And it wouldn't be that big of a shock to see his jersey number often on those big splash plays that other guys make all season long.

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