Chargers Updated Depth Chart After Latest Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers ended a quiet streak in NFL free agency by taking care of one of their own with the re-signing of safety Tony Jefferson.

Jefferson, a critical piece of the puzzle for the Chargers in the secondary, returns at a time the team sits in win-now mode while trying to endure the loss of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

No easy task, but Jefferson provides stability for the entire defense while he links back up with former safeties coach Chris O’Leary, the man now taking Minter’s spot.

Given how flexible the Chargers secondary is in the current scheme and the intriguing mix of old and new there, it’s worth taking a step back and looking at where things stand.

Chargers’ updated DB depth chart and outlook

Tony Jefferson | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

CB: Tarheeb Still, Donte Jackson, Isas Waxter

S: Tony Jefferson, Kendall Williamson

S: Elijah Molden, RJ Mickens

CB: Derwin James, Nikko Reed, Jordan Oladokun

CB: Cam Hart, Deane Leonard, Eric Rogers

Of course, this is just the on-paper outlook.

The Chargers secondary under Minter is at its best when Derwin James is free to move all over the place.

That was especially the case last year when James lined up in the slot and was free to roam the line of scrimmage and get in the mix. When that happened, it was often Jefferson and Elijah Molden back at the safety spots.

Don’t forget the Chargers have a budding breakout on their hands with RJ Mickens, who saw meaningful snaps last year and should see the same again in 2026. The team has felt so strongly about safety that it was comfortable enough to trade away Alohi Gilman while obtaining Odafe Oweh last season.

Meaning, continuity with Jefferson back is huge. And while it doesn’t rule out drafting a safety by any means, the Chargers aren’t going to complain about running out the same looks on a per-opponent basis next season.

Key, now, is making this continue under O'Leary. And despite the obvious needs elsewhere, it wouldn't be that shocking to see the Chargers take a defensive back in the first round if it's a best-player-available situation. James is getting up there in age and approaching another contract situation, too.

Right now, though, Jefferson's return provides some flexibility in the offseason process and within the on-field defense, too.

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