Chargers Weapons Still Disrespectfully Ranked But Are Climbing Up

The Los Angeles Chargers are on their final break before training camp and the grind of the regular season. The Chargers have installed a new offense with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McDaniel has changed up Los Angeles' offense to a wide zone rushing attack and a passing game focused on explosiveness and efficiency.

The Chargers have greatly revamped the weapons on their roster since the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. The Chargers have found new stars and stars in the making in the draft the past few years. These new players will be counted on for the Chargers to have success this season in McDaniel's offense.

Every year, ESPN's senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell puts together a ranking of all 32 NFL teams based on the weapons they have on the offensive side of the ball. He has the Chargers steadily on the climb since the 2024 season.

Barnwell has the Chargers ranked 19th this season after coming in at number 22 in 2025 and dead last in 2024. The Chargers have made several moves to their bag of weapons on offense this off-season but the majority of the players expected to make an impact and affect these types of rankings found their way onto the Chargers via the draft in 2025.

The biggest moves in terms of weapons this offseason have been around the run game and the blocking department. Barnwell notes this as well, that the Chargers additions of Charlie Kolar and Alec Ingold are specifically tied to establishing a new identity on the ground and setting up 2025 first-round running back Omarion Hampton for a breakout year.

Barnwell made points about several of the Chargers playmakers. Let's dive into a few and see where he was right and where he may have missed the mark.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker E.J. Speed (45) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Barnwell notes that Ladd McConkey should fit into McDaniel's offense well with the additional YAC opportunities but insinuates that McConkey is injury-prone since he is dealing with a hamstring injury from early OTAs.

McConkey may not be the biggest wide receiver and teams were noticeably giving him extra curricular hits starting his rookie year. Luckily, Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal worked with Seahawks legendary wide receiver Tyler Lockett who mastered hit avoidance and began having McConkey work on the same survival moves.

McConkey has only missed one game in his career due to injury. With more weapons to dish out target share to on the roster, McConkey should be able to thrive in McDaniel's system and stay healthy. Barnwell notes the Chargers are lacking a true star and could use a return to 2024 from McConkey, with everything in place, that should be the goal for McConkey in the 2026 season.

Running back Omarion Hampton

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Most of the moves this offseason on the offensive side of the ball have been to build up the run game. Omarion Hampton should be the main benefactor of McDaniel's wide zone rushing attack. He ran significantly more zone in college.

Barnwell hits the nail on the head when saying that of all the Chargers weapons, Hampton is the best candidate to have a Pro-Bowl breakout year, specifically in this offense. Mike McDaniel has helped many running backs hit the 1000-yard mark before and Hampton is in line to make that leap in 2026.

Weapons overall

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates with wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) and running back Omarion Hampton (8) after catching a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chargers weapons were handed a slightly below average ranking with several caveats. The group can achieve a higher ceiling if all goes well. The Chargers have a better supporting cast all around but need several of the playmakers to step up and into bigger roles.