Chargers Week 2 Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Omarion Hampton Trending Down?

The Los Angeles Chargers are still searching for their first win of the season, but week two provided a clearer look at some of the team’s young talent.

With another game in the books, there are several changes from last week’s rankings. Here are the Chargers’ updated rookie and sophomore power rankings heading into game three.

1. Oronde Gadsden II

Previous ranking: No. 2

Gadsden takes over the top spot after finding the end zone against Las Vegas.

The sophomore tight end caught two passes for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown from Justin Herbert that briefly gave the Chargers the lead in the third quarter. The numbers weren’t huge, but Gadsden continues to make his opportunities count. After ranking second last week, his touchdown gives him enough momentum to move into the top spot

The other main reason for this is due to the injuries of David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, who will be out for minimum of four weeks.

2. Genesis Smith

Previous ranking: No. 3

Smith moves up despite having a quieter statistical performance. The reason is opportunity. Elijah Molden missed Week two with a hamstring injury, giving Smith a larger role in the secondary. Derwin James also suffered a fractured pinky during the game, potentially making Smith’s development even more important going forward.



Smith finished with one assisted tackle and a pass defended. He did have a coverage mistake on Tre Tucker’s 40-yard touchdown, but the bigger story is that the rookie could be heading toward a much larger role.

3. Omarion Hampton

Previous ranking: No. 1

Hampton falls to third, but his performance was still productive. The sophomore running back rushed 23 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 21 yards.

His late fumble was costly, as Las Vegas recovered and eventually turned the possession into a touchdown. That mistake keeps him from remaining at the top, but Hampton is still one of the Chargers’ most heavily relied-upon young players.

4. Tre’ Harris

Previous ranking: No. 5

Harris makes another jump after producing the Chargers’ biggest offensive play of the afternoon.

The sophomore receiver caught one pass for 53 yards, taking the ball down to the Raiders’ five-yard line. While he didn’t have a large volume of catches, the play showed the explosive ability he can bring to the offense. If the Chargers give Harris more opportunities, he could continue climbing these rankings.

5. Jamaree Caldwell

Previous ranking: No. 4

Caldwell drops one spot after a relatively quiet Week 2.

The sophomore defensive tackle remains an important part of the Chargers’ defensive front, but he didn’t have the same individual impact as some of the players who moved around him this week. He’ll have another chance to make an impact when the Chargers travel to Buffalo.

6. Jake Slaughter

Previous ranking: No. 6

Slaughter stays put. The rookie center continues to handle a major responsibility after taking over the starting job following Tyler Biadasz’s season-ending injury. The Chargers’ offensive line had its struggles against Las Vegas, but Slaughter is still adjusting to his first NFL season. For now, he remains firmly in the middle of the rankings.

7. Akheem Mesidor

Previous ranking: No. 7

Mesidor holds his spot after another week in the Chargers’ defensive rotation. The rookie edge rusher hasn’t produced a breakout performance yet, but he’s continuing to receive opportunities. A bigger game in Buffalo could quickly change his position on this list.

8. Brenen Thompson

Previous ranking: No. 9

Thompson moves up one spot.

The rookie receiver hasn’t received a major workload yet, but his speed gives the Chargers another potential source of explosive plays.

With the offense looking for more ways to create big gains, Thompson could see his opportunities increase as the season continues.

9. Rodney Shelley

Previous ranking: No. 8

Shelley moves down a spot as other young players make stronger cases. The rookie corner remains part of a secondary that could have an increased need for young contributors, especially with the injuries at safety. For now, though, Smith is the rookie defensive back making the biggest jump.

10. R.J. Mickens

Previous ranking: Unranked

R.J Mickens has jumped into the rankings, having three total tackles on Sunday. The reasoning for his rank comes from injuries to the safety room. Some may say he should be above Genesis Smith, however Smith has been getting more reps, with higher upside. So for right now it will stay similar unless anything major changes.

R.J Mickens has plenty of talent and showed it last year. He should only grow from here on out, and has been showing flashes for a while.