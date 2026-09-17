Chargers Week 1 Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Oronde Gadsden's Climb Back Up

The first game of the season is in the books, and it wasn't the homecoming the Los Angeles Chargers thought they would have.

Many players performed well, but on the other hand some did not execute in the manor they wanted to. Even though the game was a rough one for the Chargers, some players did live up to expectations. With that being said, here is the power rankings for the rookies and sophomores.

1. Omarion Hampton - RB

Hampton takes the number one spot after giving the Chargers one of their biggest sparks on offense in the season opener. He finished the afternoon with 43 yards on the ground and reached the end zone once, giving the Bolts an important scoring play during a game where the offense struggled to consistently put drives together.

2. Oronde Gadsden II - TE

Gadsden comes in at number two after making his opportunities count against Arizona. He only needed two receptions to produce 32 yards, with his biggest play covering 26 yards and giving the Chargers a chunk of offense they desperately needed. His overall involvement was limited, but that doesn’t take away from what he did with the opportunities he received.

3. Genesis Smith - S

Smith makes the biggest jump onto the list as the highest-ranked rookie after a busy first NFL game. He finished with five tackles, four of which came without assistance, while getting thrown into the action in the Chargers’ secondary. For a player experiencing his first regular-season game at the professional level, Smith wasn’t afraid to get involved and make plays around the football. There are still things he will need to improve, but his debut provided enough encouragement to make him one of the young defenders I’ll be watching closely.

4. Jamaree Caldwell - DT

Caldwell earns the fourth position after putting together a productive opening game in the middle of the Chargers’ defensive line. He recorded five tackles against Arizona and helped contribute to a defensive effort that kept the Cardinals from consistently getting big gains on the ground. Arizona finished with 116 rushing yards while averaging 3.4 yards each time they ran the ball. Caldwell didn’t put up a flashy sack or another headline statistic, but his activity around the line of scrimmage was noticeable and gave the Bolts another young defensive lineman to continue developing.

5. Tre’ Harris - WR

Harris sits in the middle after seeing plenty of action in the Chargers’ passing attack. Six throws went in his direction during the game, and he was able to come down with three of them for a total of 20 yards. It wasn’t the type of performance that will dominate the headlines, but Harris was given opportunities and now has a chance to potentially see even more work. With Ladd McConkey dealing with an injury, they could need their younger receivers to step up, putting Harris in a position where his role could become much more important.

6. Jake Slaughter - C

Slaughter’s first professional start was certainly a learning experience, but the rookie deserves recognition for being asked to handle one of the most demanding positions on the offensive line right away. He played the entire opener at center after Tyler Biadasz was lost for the season, giving Slaughter an immediate opportunity to prove he could handle NFL competition. The rookie did have some difficult moments, including a pair of penalties. However getting an entire game of starting experience this early could be valuable for his development.

7. Akheem Mesidor - OLB

After beginning his NFL career with a limited but encouraging role on the Chargers’ defense. The rookie recorded two tackles during the opener as he worked into the team’s rotation along the edge. He didn’t have a major statistical impact, but that’s not unusual for a young pass rusher beginning his career behind established players.

8. Rodney Shelley - CB

Shelley takes the eighth spot after contributing primarily in the third phase of the game. The rookie cornerback didn’t put together a big defensive stat sheet, but he made his presence felt on special teams and showed why the Chargers were willing to give him a roster spot. His work as a coverage player gave them some useful production outside of the traditional defensive numbers.

9. Brenen Thompson - WR

The rookie brings a different element to the receiver room because of his speed, but Arizona didn’t give him much of an opportunity to showcase it in the opener. With injuries beginning to affect the Chargers’ receiver depth, Thompson could potentially see his workload increase in the coming weeks. There isn’t enough from one game to make a major judgment on him yet, but his speed gives Los Angeles an option that could become more useful as the offense develops.

10. KeAndre Lambert-Smith - WR

Lambert-Smith rounds out the top 10 after having a difficult start to his second NFL season. The young receiver was competing for opportunities in a crowded Chargers receiver room but wasn’t able to make much of an impact before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. That made it difficult to get a true evaluation of what he could have provided offensively in Week one. His health will be the biggest thing to monitor now, especially with injuries already affecting the Chargers’ receiving group.

Top 5 @PFF grades for the #Chargers defense vs Cardinals:



🥇Tony Jefferson - 79.0

🥈Genesis Smith - 77.5

🥉Troy Dye - 73.1

4⃣ Elijah Molden - 71.6

5⃣ Del'Shawn Phillips - 70.1 pic.twitter.com/XZ5doyULRN — RIBH (@RunItBackHerbo) September 14, 2026