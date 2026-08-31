Reuniting Former Cowboys Bust with Jim Harbaugh and Chargers Makes Too Much Sense

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to finalize their initial 53-man roster before the Sunday deadline. Around the NFL, many teams have started trimming their roster and releasing waves of players. News of many players being released are being reported to the media, usually through the players' agents or representation. The Chargers have been quiet leading up to the deadline.

Once the 53-man roster is finalized, there will be a flurry of activity on Monday following waiver wire claims and building out the practice squad. Over the past few seasons, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office have been active in building out the depth on the practice squad. Many of the slots will go to players who just missed the cut if they make it through waivers.

The Chargers also typically find a handful of players from around the NFL to add to the practice squad for specific needs or purposes. One of the most interesting names and fits that would make sense if he clears waivers is former Michigan Wolverine and Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith.

Jets are releasing defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who was included in last season’s trade with Dallas for Quinnen Williams. pic.twitter.com/6AOk9Gp3Qu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2026

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith was once a 337-pound monster who was sitting in the number one spot on The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's annual freaks list. Smith was number one in the 2022 edition of the freaks list and parlayed a solid 2022 campaign with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines into being selected 26th overall in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys asked Smith to reshape his body and play a different role in the defense, an evolution that was adjusted over several years without success. Smith was eventually traded to the New York Jets.

If Smith passes through waivers unclaimed, the Chargers and Smith should give serious consideration to head to the practice squad for a shot at reigniting his career. Smith achieved his physical freak status under the guidance of Chargers executive director of player performance Ben Herbert. On top of reuniting with Ben Herbert under Jim Harbaugh, their biggest x-factor in the equation is Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Mazi Smith paired with Mike Elston and Ben Herbert could get career back on track

May 19, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mazi Smith has the physical abilities to be a successful NFL defensive lineman. After being asked to play a different role and not finding success, he needs a restart. Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston has proven that he can help get the most out of players.

Look no further than Chargers current star defensive tackle Teair Tart, who was cast aside and cut from multiple teams before signing with the Chargers late into training camp in 2024. Tart is now a menace and leader on the Chargers defensive front.

Ben Herbert can help Smith get back on track with a strength and conditioning program to match the role he would be targeting on the Chargers and Elston can guide the technique back. For all parties involved, reuniting with Jim Harbaugh and Ben Herbert with the added proven track record of position coach Mike Elston is a perfect low risk high reward move.