Undrafted Breakout Knocks Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Draft Bust off Chargers Final Roster

The NFL is a tough place to make a final roster, with only 53 players allowed to be on a team at once. You can, of course, add on the practice squad, but even with the 16-17 added spots disallow the NFL to be a welcoming sport that can house all different situations and talents.

Junior Colson: A Michigan Favorite

Junior Colson, a 2024 third-round selection, came from the Michigan Wolverines, where he played under Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Harbaugh would, of course, come to the Los Angeles Chargers and spend his third-round pick on Colson, obviously showing his love for the player and what he can be in the NFL.

Colson had the runway to become the team's best LB in his rookie season, but with injuries and lackluster play, he quickly fell behind the depth chart. Year 2 had Colson deal with a season-ending shoulder injury, once again missing a crucial year to develop.

Marlowe Wax: Heart Over Size

During this time away in year two for Colson, the man who scraped and clawed his way onto the roster to fill that final LB spot was Marlowe Wax. Wax was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2025 from Syracuse, someone whom the NFL viewed as undersized and decided to pass on. The Bolts gave him a shot, and Wax did everything possible to make sure the Chargers did not regret that decision.

Wax earned a role on special teams, becoming one of the Chargers' best special teams players as a rookie. Something that Colson was unfortunately unable to do during his time on the field. Then came the limited defensive snaps for Wax. Every single play seemed to be an impact defensive play.

Pass breakup, sack, tackle for loss, a pressure, etc. Every time he stepped onto the field, Wax seemed to have that "it" factor about him. Colson, still rehabbing, was finally able to return to the practice field for this most recent off-season, giving Wax real competition for that final roster spot behind the veterans: Daiyan Henley, Denzel Perryman, Troy Dye and Del'Shawn Phillips.

Colson looked much better than usual in the 2026 preseason, earning a pick-six and a few tackles. Wax, however, played fewer snaps and still showed his prowess as a special teamer and defensive jump starter.

It was finally up to Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz to decide between the two LBs. There was not enough room for both of them. A former early draft selection who was an absolute favorite of yours, dating back to college? Or a former undrafted guy who has done everything to earn the spot, helping the roster win football games?

Competitors were indeed welcome, as the staff put their love for Colson aside and chose Wax for that final LB spot. Colson was just announced a few short hours ago that he has been released by the Chargers and will be subject to waivers. Fans and staff alike hope for Colson to succeed elsewhere, but for now, a former undrafted rookie put the nail in the coffin for Colson's Chargers career.

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