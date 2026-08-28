Chargers' Final 53-Man Roster Prediction Before Final Cuts

The Los Angele Chargers have wrapped up their preseason with a close loss against the neighboring Rams. This training camp, they have seen the passing of the torch for several players and unlikely rising players along the offensive line.

There will be many tough roster decisions to navigate through in the coming days before roster cutdown day on Sunday. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz could even throw a curveball into the mix via trade. Regardless of any moves, the Chargers front office and coaching staff have a tough task ahead of them. Let's dive into a final prediction of the 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (2)

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei outplayed Trey Lance in the preseason. There is not much argument to make. However, there is little evidence that the Chargers coaching staff and front office would be willing to move on from Lance this year.

If there were space on the roster, the Chargers could opt to keep both quarterbacks on the 53-man roster but unfortunately, the roster math does not add up with a third quarterback. Ideally DJ Uiagalelei is back on the practice squad and competes for the backup quarterback job next offseason.

Running Backs (3)

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) hands off to running back Kimani Vidal (28) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell*

Kimani Vidal

Amar Johnson

This room may end up being unsettled heading into the season. We currently have no details on the severity of Keaton Mitchell's injury and how long he may be out for. Given Mitchell's injury history and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's reference to him suffering a setback, the odds are a bit elevated that Keaton Mitchell may start the season on injured reserve rather than rushed back.

Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal are locks to make the roster. Amar Johnson has the most similar skillset to Mitchell but rookie undrafted free agent Greg Desrosiers Jr may have thrown his hat into the ring with a big performance against the Rams.

Tight Ends/ Full Backs (4)

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Charlie Kolar

Oronde Gadsden II

David Njoku

Alec Ingold (Full back)

The tight end room is constructed as originally expected following the signing of David Njoku. The key difference is the utilization and role splits between them with Oronde Gadsden being moved towards the back of the line to start the season.

Wide Receivers (6)

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis (12) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Derius Davis

Brenen Thompson (R)

The wide receiver room remained the same for the most part from where it began in the offseason with the addition of speedy rookie Brenen Thompson. The only receiver in the group that had to secure his spot was Keandre Lambert-Smith and for the most part had a solid camp and provides depth for multiple roles with injuries already lightly hitting the room in training camp.

Offensive Line (10)

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (7) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashawn Slater

Joe Alt

Branson Taylor

Cole Strange

Kayode Awosika

Trey Pipkins

Jacob Spomer (R)

Jake Slaughter (R)

Travis Burke (R)

Logan Taylor (R)

The Chargers offensive line room has seen a dramatic shift over the offseason. The emergence of second-year player Branson Taylor as a viable option to compete for the starting left guard role was a development no one anticipated.

Offseason veteran free agent addition Tyler Biadasz going down with a brutal knee injury opened the door for undrafted free agent rookie Jacob Spomer to earn a role as a backup. Taylor is already dealing with an injury but he has certainly earned his roster spot. Only one of the sixth-round rookies will survive on the initial 53 with the versatility of Logan Taylor being coveted.

Defensive Line (5)

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett (R)

The defensive line room is one of the toughest to finalize. The Chargers have kept six defensive tackles in each of the past two seasons on the initial 53-man roster but the roster overall is too tight for the roster math to work. Luckily they have several candidates that they likely hope to get back on the practice squad for additional depth.

Edge Rushers (4)

Khalil Mack

Tuli Tuipulotu

Akheem Mesidor (R)

Bud Dupree

Kyle Kennard*

Veteran Bud Dupree has shown that there is a bit more gas left his tank and fought off the young edge rushers behind him. None of the other edge rushers vying for a fifth spot kicked that door open and demanded a roster spot. Nadame Tucker and Andre Carter are likely practice squad candidates

Kyle Kennard has been battling an undisclosed injury and could start the season on injured reserve while he is on the mend and to save the roster spot. The Chargers draft strategy under Joe Hortiz has been to use the fourth round to find players with skill sets worth holding and developing. It would be early to cut ties with Kennard.

Linebackers (5)

Daiyan Henley

Denzel Perryman

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Marlowe Wax

The Chargers linebacker room is deep and has one of the toughest decisions to be made before roster cutdown day. Carrying six linebackers and keeping Junior Colson on the roster is a tough ask. But he is finally healthy after two nightmare seasons to start his career. Another factor is this room will be the long-term impact. Henley, Perryman and Dye are all playing on expiring contracts in 2026

The Chargers front office could view Colson as an important future roster piece and weigh those options. The play of Marlowe Wax also potentially makes a veteran like Troy Dye somewhat redundant. The complicating factor with Wax is that the coaching staff had kept the rotations throughout the preseason chiseled in stone and Wax never got reps with the second unit, all but solidifying Troy Dye's roster spot.

Cornerbacks (6)

Derwin James Jr.

Donte Jackson

Tarheeb Still

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Nikko Reed

Derwin James Jr. is the main starter at slot corner with Donte Jackson, Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart rounding out the starting unit. Special teams ace Deane Leonard is still one of the best gunners in the NFL and Nikko Reed was in the rotations early in the game against the Rams while also exiting early. Strong challenges from UDFA Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley fall just short with hopes they can be retained on the practice squad.

Safeties (5)

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith (R)

Kendall Williamson

The safety room largely remains as expected with the addition of special teams contributor Kendall Williamson.

Specialists (3)

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) makes a 34 yard field goal against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker: Cameron Dicker

Punter: JK Scott

Long Snapper: Josh Harris

JK Scott had a terrible preseason and is playing on an expiring contract in 2026. If the Chargers saw an opportunity for a shakeup, they may opt to do so after a dreadful game against the Rams.

Hardest to leave off

Junior Colson

Avery Smith

The Chargers may get creative and ask Tony Jefferson to do the practice squad shuttle back and forth again after guaranteeing most of his salary for 2026. They could even do the same with Troy Dye to sneak Junior Colson onto the roster. Ultimately, I can't help but believe the Chargers will find a way to keep both Colson and Avery Smith