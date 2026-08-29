Chargers Final Cuts Tracker: Updating Buzz, Roster Bubble and Practice Squad Outlook

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers will trim the roster to 53 players this weekend, hoping some of their top roster bubble names can slip to the practice squad in the aftermath of the chaos.

The Chargers have some big things to sort out. Chargers practice squad predictions are brutal, in part, because there are some injured reserve candidates to remember.

And that’s to say nothing of the serious roster problems. The Trey Lance backup quarterback situation is a mess and a longtime starter might’ve just lost his job in the preseason finale.

Here’s a look at a live-updating tracker of all Chargers roster cuts as they happen.

Chargers Final Cuts Tracker

This will be updated with Chargers roster moves as they happen.

Chargers final cuts biggest questions

Trey Lance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to final cuts, keep in mind that Harbaugh and the Chargers could use the following avenues to add to the roster from outside:

Trades

Waiver wire

Free Agents

That mentioned Lance issue is a red flag. DJ Uiagalelei hasn’t looked trustworthy either. There’s a chance Mike McDaniel decides that someone cut loose elsewhere is who he wants.

Big problems persist on the offensive line, too. The Tyler Biadasz injury shifted rookie Jake Slaughter to center. He left a miserable left guard situation. They’re going to roll with one of Kayode Awosika, Trey Pipkins or Branson Taylor, most likely. Hard to imagine they like an outsider more at this point, but who knows? Right guard Cole Strange hasn’t been very encouraging, either.

There’s also the matter of punter. Rolling with JK Scott unchallenged was questionable and he was out there shanking punts in the third preseason game. It makes sense that they bring on a practice body to push him, even if it’s simply on the practice squad.

Between injured lists, practice squad and outside additions that might happen, the “final” roster for the Chargers will be temporary, well into Week 1.

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