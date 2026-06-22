'I Can Weather the Storm’: Chargers' Daiyan Henley Vows an Elite Year 4 Jump

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading for their last real break before training camp and the 2026 season. Los Angeles wrapped up mandatory mini-camp on June 18th and will return for camp in late July.

When the Chargers return and finally put the pads on for camp, the expected camp battles will become real. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already confirmed that a position battle on the offensive line will not be settled until the pads come on.

The Chargers defense is under new leadership with the return of 2024 safeties coach Chris O'Leary as the new defensive coordinator to replace his mentor Jesse Minter. O'Leary is familiar with many of the faces in the locker room as many of them are still present from his time with the team two seasons ago. One of the players that will be relied upon this upcoming season broke out under Jesse Minter in 2024 after being nearly cast aside by the previous regime his rookie season.

Daiyan Henley, now entering his fourth year in the NFL was a breakout defender in Jim Harbaugh's first year with the team. Looking back, entering into OTAs and the defensive install, Henley did not enter the spring as a clear cut starter. He had to earn his spot on the field and on the depth chart.

Henley had a breakout year in his first year in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's defense. Henley led the 2024 Chargers defense with 147 tackles and logged just under 1,000 snaps on defense, the most of any defender that season.

A massive leap forward was expected in 2025 for the star linebacker. Unfortunately, a figurative storm decided to get in the way and forced Henley against rough seas just to finish out the season.

Weathering the storm

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) and safety RJ Mickens (27) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, during OTAs for the 2026 season, Henley looks to be refreshed and reenergized after a difficult 2025 season. Henley spoke to the media early on during OTAs and referred to the 2025 season as a season of battles for him. He emphatically stated his experiences while not missing a snap for the Chargers helped him prepare to weather the storm of the 2026 season.

Henley had a stellar start to the 2025 season in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers returned home with confidence following a win over their division rivals with another on deck. Henley suddenly popped up on the injury report prior to the week two battle against the Las Vegas Raiders where he ended up putting a masterful performance on the field on Monday Night Football in Sin City.

Unfortunately, Henley's illness became severe. He lost weight, the illness drained him and his performance suffered.

Tragedy took the Henley's season from tough to devastating. His older brother Jabari tragically lost his life on Halloween night. The Chargers were already in Nashville Tennessee to face the Titans when Henley got the news.

Henley may not have missed a game or a snap for the Chargers and his teammates, but it wasn't easy. He may have had unknown injuries as well that he played through. Henley himself took to social media to declare that there will be an apparent difference coming in 2026.

Not many know what it took to get through last season, and I’m ok with that because the difference between this upcoming season will be apparent !! — THE RANGER (@daiyan_henley11) June 20, 2026

The Chargers and their new defensive coordinator could absolutely use a big year four leap from Henley this season to help the defense take a step forward and maintain their championship-caliber play. Regardless of the outcome, the Chargers have a tough, battle-hardened leader in Henley when he steps onto the field as the Chargers make a push for a deep playoff run in 2026.