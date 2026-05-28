David Njoku Contract Details Revealed, Giving Chargers Another Cap Space Victory

The Los Angeles Chargers signing tight end David Njoku in free agency feels like it went a little overlooked.

Truly, the signing sort of came and went during an NFL news cycle that moves on to the next thing in a hurry.

But it probably shouldn’t have just been a blip.

Sure, Njoku will turn 30 this summer and had an unexpected long stay on the free-agent market. But he’s a former first-round pick finally free of Cleveland and gets to work with Justin Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

It’s hype-worthy for a Chargers team loading up on offensive talent around a star quarterback like Herbert. And while it was delayed, we finally have a look at Njoku’s contract numbers, too.

David Njoku contract details, Chargers cap space update

David Njoku | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office are nothing if not smart with money.

That’s why, even after the market-resetting contract extension for Derwin James, they’re sitting on roughly $43 million in free cap space, according to Over The Cap.

That includes Njoku’s deal, which has finally gone public.

Originally reported as a one-year deal worth $3 million, Over The Cap says Njoku gets $850,000 guaranteed and officially has a $2.95 million cap hit in 2026. There are $5 million in incentives, per Spotrac.

As expected, it’s a great deal for both parties. The Chargers don’t take much of a cap hit on the books at all, but get some massive upside in McDaniel’s offense at a position of need.

And Njoku? He gets a chance to not just earn $5 million through his play on the field, but in doing so, could show the Chargers or another team on the free-agent market that he’s worth quite a bit more in 2027 and beyond now that he’s out of Cleveland.

A lot has to come together for that to happen, of course. Njoku is not the No. 1 tight end in the offense. That role belongs to last year’s breakout, Oronde Gadsden. At best, they’ll split reps. There’s also Charlie Kolar, a signing by McDaniel earlier in the offseason, who will eat up a ton of blocking reps, if not more.

The Chargers have a good problem on their hands when it comes to sorting out the tight end depth chart. It’s quietly one of the best three-deep tight end spots in the NFL.

And, as expected, Hortiz and the front office have another fantastic contract and cap space situation on their hands, too.

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