Chargers Finally Using Cap Space: Derwin James Jr Agrees to an Extension

Just days ago, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was on the Up and Adams show with host Kay Adams. The appearance marked the first concrete response from Hortiz regarding the future of several Chargers and current unsigned free agents. Hortiz made it clear, an extension for veteran All-Pro defensive back Derwin James Jr was a priority.

Hortiz asserted his stance to Kay Adams regarding James by stating that it would be a high priority to get an extension done with the Chargers' defensive leader. He followed that up indicating that he would like to see James as a member of the Chargers for life.

Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 26th, it was announced that the Chargers, James and James' representation had come to an agreement on a new three-year extension that will once again push him atop the safety market in average annual value. The contract, assuming the deal is a new three -year deal on top of the current deal he has in place for 2026, will take him through his age-33 season. James will turn 30 just before the start of the 2026 season.

The Chargers will be heading into 2026 with a new defensive coordinator in Chris O'Leary. O'Leary is returning to the Chargers after one year away as the defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Prior to his departure, O'Leary was James' position coach as the safeties coach in 2024 under then-defensive coordinator and O'Leary's mentor Jesse Minter.

Locking in James for the foreseeable future to provide leadership and playmaking abilities was a requirement for a Chargers defense hopeful in maintaining its top form en route to another playoff appearance.

Chargers cap space

The Chargers entered Tuesday with the third most cap space and the third most effective cap space in the NFL. Los Angeles is coming off a free agency period where they faced critical reviews of their moves or lack thereof in the free agent market. There were significant questions around the Chargers' handling of free agents and the extra cap space they seemed to be hoarding.

The Chargers may have significant cap space remaining, and James' extension likely does not change the math. But, big money extensions are coming for several of the Chargers stars, James is just the first out of the way.

The Chargers still have edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Daiyan Henley currently set to be playing on the final year of their rookie contracts, among other extension-eligible players. 2027 appears to be just as consequential for extensions with the 2024 draft class on deck.

Derwin James Jr. is an emotional leader for the Chargers and an awesome football player who has earned his extension. More moves are likely on the horizon for the Chargers and their stars, and wisely, they have the cap space to navigate the big extensions coming down the pipeline.