Nearly 20 QBs Later After Browns Purgatory, Justin Herbert Might Be Charm For David Njoku

The Los Angeles Chargers made perhaps their best signing of the offseason early Monday morning, agreeing to terms with former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku. Cleveland elected not to re-sign their former first-round pick, which is how he became available.

It's strange that Njoku was on the market for this long, as nobody expected him to be available almost through the middle of May. Nonetheless, the Chargers' patience worked out in their favor, as they added a prominent target to their arsenal. Njoku, 29, will now join a tight end room with last year's phenom Oronde Gadsden II. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will have some fun running 12 personnel this upcoming season.

An emerging young tight end is exactly what led to Njoku's exit from Cleveland, as Harold Fannin Jr broke out for 761 yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie in 2025. He now joins a better situation in Los Angeles, with Justin Herbert at the helm.

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One thing's for certain, Njoku won't have to worry about who his starting quarterback is every week anymore.

David Njoku finally lands stable QB situation with Chargers

David Njoku | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Browns are known for having a plethora of different starting quarterbacks over the years. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns' quarterback carousel has produced 42 starters.

Welcome TE David Njoku!⚡️

If he can stay healthy, the Chargers have added another superb athlete who can play either in-line or flexed out.

Weapons welcome!

Oh, and do you think Njoku will be happy to have Herbert at QB after what he dealt with in Cleveland for 9 years? 😬👇 https://t.co/A9eIETXClc pic.twitter.com/vglcTukDMr — Thunder Down Under Chargers Podcast (@TDU_Chargers) May 11, 2026

The chart above shows that Njoku's had 17 different starting quarterbacks since entering the league in 2017! An absurd stat. To put that into perspective, the Chargers have had just three in that span: Philip Rivers, Herbert and Tyrod Taylor for a singular game in 2020.

Njoku will make McDaniel's job of calling plays much easier, as he can line up as a regular in-line tight end and out wide. The Chargers' main group of weapons now looks like this:

David Njoku

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Oronde Gadsden II

Omarion Hampton

While it may not be the 'big-name' receiver fans were hoping for, like A.J. Brown, Njoku is more than capable of making a huge impact for the Chargers right out of the gate. The best part about it is that the Chargers are only tied down for a year, worth up to $8 million. While obviously the hope is that it does pan out, in the case that it doesn't, the Chargers won't have to make a cap-saving move next season.

If it goes well? The Chargers will have a premier tight end duo on their hands that would make it difficult for opposing defenses to handle.