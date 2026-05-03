David Njoku Rumors Prove Mike McDaniel is Hunting for an Elite Tight End Room

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Chargers’ season ended with an 11-6 win-loss record and an ugly first-round playoff loss. Keeping 2025 Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert out of harm’s way was a season-long issue thanks to major injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, as well as disappointing play from the interior of the offensive line.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert took his lumps in 2025

Yes, Herbert took a beating but he kept on heaving. He threw 26 touchdown passes in his 16 regular-season appearances, more than half to wide receivers Quentin Johnson (8) and Ladd McConkey (6). Tight end Oronde Gadsden II, a fifth-round pick from Syracuse University a year ago, finished fourth on the team in catches (49), receiving yards (664), and touchdown grabs (3).

Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It should be noted that Gadsden’s three trips to the end zone were the lone TD receptions by Chargers’ tight ends this past season. This offseason, general manager Joe Hortiz did sign Charlie Kolar away from the Baltimore Ravens via a three-year contract. The four-year pro is more known for his blocking prowess, although he was a bit of a bigger factor in Baltimore’ passing game this past season.

Speaking of the Ravens, free-agent tight end David Njoku paid a visit to that organization in mid-April. Now comes this news via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Chargers will host a tight end with plenty of NFL experience

Former #Browns FA TE David Njoku is visiting #Chargers on Monday, source said. Interesting one. pic.twitter.com/GkQAd4pu15 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2026

In nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has totaled 384 receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. He enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2023 in terms of started (16), targets (123), catches (81), receiving yards (882) and TD receptions (6). Njoku was named to his and only Pro Bowl in ’23.

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The past two seasons, the 6’4”, 246-pound target has been limited to a combined total of 23 games. It added up to a combined 97 grabs for 798 yards (a dismal 8.2 average per catch), albeit a respectable nine TDs. It’s the latter number that bears a closer look. While Njoku wasn’t as big of a factor in the passing game as he was the back in 2023, he still managed to find the end zone at least four times in each of those seasons.

TE David Njoku knows his way to paydirt

David Njoku with his 32nd career TD



Now tied with Reggie Rucker for 7th all time in #Browns history for receiving TDs

pic.twitter.com/gL6QJQoKkb — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 26, 2025

All told, Njoku has totaled at least four touchdown receptions in seven of his nine NFL campaigns. That would certainly add up to good news for not only Herbert but new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The latter turned veteran tight end Jonnu Smith into a Pro Bowler in 2024 via 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins.

All told, the downfield prowess of Gadsden (13.6 average), the blocking sills of Kolar, and Nkoku’s nose for the end zone would make for an intriguing trifecta, to say the least.