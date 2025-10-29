Jim Harbaugh’s eyebrow-raising comments might spoil any NFL trade deadline wish lists
On paper, the Los Angeles Chargers could use a nice move at the NFL trade deadline to help out Justin Herbert.
One look at the injury report says it all. Free-agent signing Najee Harris is out for the season. Joining him on injured reserve is first-round rookie Omarion Hampton, with reports saying he’ll miss more than the minimum four games.
On the depth chart, that leaves third-stringer Kimani Vidal as the workhorse back, with special-teams presence Hassan Haskins the backup and…also dealing with an injury.
But Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seemed to shut down any trade ideas that might be making the rounds while talking about his running back room this week.
Jim Harbaugh’s comments and the Chargers at NFL trade deadline
Harbaugh is one to praise his guys, no doubt.
But this one-liner about Vidal from his press conference to start the week seems to speak volumes: "He's playing like a number one running back in the NFL."
It’s hard to argue with the idea, too. Take out the awkward nine carries for 20 yards in a game against the Colts where nothing was going right for the Chargers and it’s fair:
- Vidal rushed 18 times for 124 yards on a 6.9 average against the Dolphins
- Vidal rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a score on a 5.1 average against the Vikings
Vidal was a sixth-round pick in 2024 and one of those prospects online fans latched onto in a big way as a possible breakout player down the road. Maybe that time is now.
More concerning might be the depth behind him but with a list of names on the practice squad and things like the waiver wire to use, perhaps the Chargers instead focus on other areas at the trade deadline.
