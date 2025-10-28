Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer challenging Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Feels like it's time for Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld to slide over a bit and make room for Madison Beer. The NFL's "significant other" spotlight has a shiny new star.
The Los Angeles Chargers may have been off since last Thursday night's blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings, but quarterback Justin Herbert and his international pop star girlfriend have been ultra-busy flitting around Los Angeles. Now rivaling the attention garnered by Swift (and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce) and Steinfeld (aka Mrs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills), Herbert and Beer have become an overnight sensation at various hotspots.
Last weekend they appeared together at a Chargers' team Halloween party and then sat courtside at a Lakers game, with Herbert even gaining even more attention for dapping superstar LeBron James and then saving his girlfriend from being hit by an errant basketball.
And last night, of course, the NFL's latest power couple was at Dodger Stadium for Game 3 of the World Series. FOX's cameras and Major League Baseball's social media team caught shots of the couple, along with a star-studded crowd that included Jason Bateman, Jacob Elordi, Rob Lowe, Brad Paisley, Jeff Goldblum, and Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey.
We're not sure if Herbert and Beer stuck around for the dramatic finish, which ended in Freddie Freeman's walk-off homer in the 18th inning.
The 5-3 Chargers get back on the practice field Wednesday in preparation for Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee, where they are whopping 10-point favorites.
