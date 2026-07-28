The Sidelines to Forever: NFL Celebrates Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Engagement
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The Los Angeles Chargers are welcoming back veterans today as they report for training camp before their first practice together on Wednesday July 29th. Justin Herbert has had a significant offseason with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel leading to changes down to his footwork. On the eve of camp, Herbert dropped the biggest news of the offseason, his engagement to girlfriend and pop star Madison Beer.
Justin Herbert just recently had a reputation as a recluse who did not enjoy the media spotlight off of the field. It came as a shock when rumors and photos began circulating this time last season of Herbert spotted out with Beer on the set of her music video shoot.
For fans, there was genuine excitement following the news and rumors. Herbert has always been described as a football addict, always at the facility or somehow around the team. He has done a good job keeping his personal life private and finally getting a glimpse of him outside of football, where he wasn't golfing or fishing, was a new development.
For someone who is understood to be a football addict and always around the team, Herbert did not put that stereotype to bed early while dating Beer. The two were photographed heading to dinner after the team arrived back from Brazil following defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Chargers offensive tackles Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins were also in attendance.
The couple finally made their relationship public on the sidelines before the Chargers hosted the Washington Commanders.
Madison Beer became a regular at Chargers home games. She and Chargers fans engaging at Sofi Stadium became a normal occurrence as she appeared to be moving into the role of first lady of the Chargers.
The 2025 season unfolded with more and more public appearances of Herbert and Beer. They attended a World Series game, got a salute from LeBron James at a Lakers game, went to the team Halloween party and her family began attending Chargers games as well with her mother Tracie catching her first live NFL game at SoFi Stadium.
Fast forward to the current offseason and Justin Herbert missed time from voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career, with a full blessing from head coach Jim Harbaugh, to support Beer as she started a European music tour before he returned. He even starred in one of her music videos this offseason
Chargers fans and the NFL community were united in congratulations for the couple when they announced their engagement on social media.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.