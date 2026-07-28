The Sidelines to Forever: NFL Celebrates Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Engagement

The Los Angeles Chargers are welcoming back veterans today as they report for training camp before their first practice together on Wednesday July 29th. Justin Herbert has had a significant offseason with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel leading to changes down to his footwork. On the eve of camp, Herbert dropped the biggest news of the offseason, his engagement to girlfriend and pop star Madison Beer.

Justin Herbert just recently had a reputation as a recluse who did not enjoy the media spotlight off of the field. It came as a shock when rumors and photos began circulating this time last season of Herbert spotted out with Beer on the set of her music video shoot.

For fans, there was genuine excitement following the news and rumors. Herbert has always been described as a football addict, always at the facility or somehow around the team. He has done a good job keeping his personal life private and finally getting a glimpse of him outside of football, where he wasn't golfing or fishing, was a new development.

For someone who is understood to be a football addict and always around the team, Herbert did not put that stereotype to bed early while dating Beer. The two were photographed heading to dinner after the team arrived back from Brazil following defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. Chargers offensive tackles Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins were also in attendance.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer roll with extra security 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ma9ieRf4SV — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 7, 2025

The couple finally made their relationship public on the sidelines before the Chargers hosted the Washington Commanders.

Madison Beer and Chargers QB Justin Herbert confirm romance with sideline PDA ahead of Commanders game https://t.co/m2RWjxRgiW pic.twitter.com/7ymbnu7pQ1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 6, 2025

Madison Beer became a regular at Chargers home games. She and Chargers fans engaging at Sofi Stadium became a normal occurrence as she appeared to be moving into the role of first lady of the Chargers.

The 2025 season unfolded with more and more public appearances of Herbert and Beer. They attended a World Series game, got a salute from LeBron James at a Lakers game, went to the team Halloween party and her family began attending Chargers games as well with her mother Tracie catching her first live NFL game at SoFi Stadium.

Fast forward to the current offseason and Justin Herbert missed time from voluntary OTAs for the first time in his career, with a full blessing from head coach Jim Harbaugh, to support Beer as she started a European music tour before he returned. He even starred in one of her music videos this offseason

Chargers fans and the NFL community were united in congratulations for the couple when they announced their engagement on social media.

Congrats to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer on their engagement ❤️ (via madisonbeer/IG) pic.twitter.com/Ot1aGhXsFU — NFL (@NFL) July 28, 2026

JH+MB 4EV



congrats, justin and madison 🫶 pic.twitter.com/c8FM6olMiL — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 28, 2026

Congrats to Justin Herbert and Madison Beer 🩵 pic.twitter.com/G3h3fGffap — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 28, 2026

Justin Herbert just locked up one of the biggest W’s of his career 💍 pic.twitter.com/TSyzGVae1o — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 28, 2026