Not Throwing at OTAs: Justin Herbert Gives Fans a Scare but Reveals Training Plan

The Los Angeles Chargers continued OTAs on Tuesday with another practice available to the media. The Chargers are in the midst of reshaping their offense and have been clear with their intentions in terms of offensive style. Unfortunately, at today's practice, the Chargers and Justin Herbert gave fans a moment of panic courtesy of ESPN beat writer Kris Rhim.

Many of the beat writers will utilize social media to keep fans informed of what they are seeing at hearing at the field level. Rhim took to X to provide an update on Justin Herbert during practice and noted that Hebert was not throwing at all during the portion available to the media and was utilizing a weighted training ball throughout drills.

Chargers fans will be forgiven for immediately worrying about a worst-case scenario with fears of injury, especially around the franchise quarterback. Rhim did not alleviate any fears when he sent the cursed social media post that caused everyone to hold their breath, he wrote that Herbert was working off to the side with trainers.

He’s now working off to the side with a trainer — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) June 2, 2026

Justin Herbert focusing on footwork while getting an off day

Much to the relief of nervous fans, Herbert explained at his post practice media appearance that he was doing drills to focus on footwork and will likely continue to do so once a week for the next few weeks. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has emphasized quickening Justin Herbert's time to throw and release and these drills are designed to help with the process.

The simple and reasonable explanation for Justin Herbert having an off day from throwing should calm any nerves about Herbert's health coming off a two-week European vacation. That would have been the case had Justin Herbert not provided extra details regarding the health of his arm.

An interesting point that Herbert brought up in the same media appearance regarding his health and the reason an off day from throwing is a good idea. "Being smart about my arm," Herbert said, "understanding that it's June and there is a lot of time left to train."

Justin Herbert is normally the grand champion of vague quarterback speak but he candidly said, "I can definitely tell that I am heading into year seven." On top of providing a relatively honest answer, Herbert also avoided a generic and overly positive response when he was asked how his arm felt. Herbert responded to the question about how his arm felt with a simple, "pretty good."

The days off from throwing may be a simple matter of the team, training staff and Herbert setting a pacing schedule to maintain health for a long season. However, Herbert's comments paired with the rest day may be a slight cause for concern and worth remembering for a quarterback who has taken the damage that he has, especially as recently as last season.