Chargers Have Full Circle Moment as Justin Herbert Follows in Tom Brady's Footsteps

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have spent the offseason revamping the offense this with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The changes include the installation of a wide zone rushing attack and a passing attack designed to be explosive and more efficient.

McDaniel has the offense focusing on anticipatory throws in the quick game, play action, creating space and even including tweaks to Herbert's footwork. The tweaks to Herbert's footwork and the inspiration for the change are a full-circle moment for the Chargers and Chargers fans.

Herbert's footwork tied to 2007 Tom Brady

Justin Herbert has been altering his footwork this offseason and specifically has changed up his stance when getting set up in shotgun. Traditionally Herbert Justin Herbert has been altering his footwork this offseason and has specifically changed up his stance when getting set up in shotgun. Most non-Shanahan system quarterbacks set up with their throwing arm foot forward. Kyle Shanahan and Mike McDaniel have been teaching quarterbacks, to maximize the quick game to set up with their opposite foot forward.

Mike McDaniel specifically mentioned the 2005 season of Brett Favre and 2007 season of Tom Brady as reference points to his evolution of coaching quarterbacks to stand with their non-throwing foot forward. It is cruel irony that Brady's 2007 season was the same season the Chargers and Philip Rivers fresh off a torn ACL and meniscus surgery faced Brady and the undefeated Patriots in the AFC title game.

There is definitely some irony to Mike McDaniel using Tom Brady's 2007 season and his footwork as the basis/inspiration to coach quarterbacks now working with Justin Herbert. pic.twitter.com/LJez46RRs1 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 27, 2026

Why the focus on the quick game and how will it help Herbert?

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball away to avoid a sack during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The shift in the passing game to include more of the quick game and passes thrown with anticipation has multiple layers. Getting the ball out quickly means getting the ball into the playmakers' hands with more space between the defenders.

The entire premise of the quick passing game from the perspective of pass catchers is to put receivers in more advantageous positions to create more and better yards after the catch opportunities. More YAC opportunities lead to more explosive plays. Explosive plays are the driving force behind increased success per offensive possession and better scoring opportunities.

The other reason the quick game is so important and will help Herbert and the Chargers offense avoid stagnation against the best defenses in the NFL is how it affects the pass rushers. If the ball gets out before even the best and most explosive pass rushers in the NFL can get home, their pass rush is nullified.

The Chargers know the frustration of facing an offense with an effective quick game. Tom Brady dished out another masterful quick game performance eleven seasons after facing the Chargers in the AFC championship, only this time it was the AFC divisional round in 2018.

The Chargers had defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round to advance to face the Patriots in the divisional round. The Chargers boasted one of the best passing rushing duos in the NFL that season with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa wreaking havoc off of the edge. Tom Brady and the Patriots took them out of the game entirely with their quick game.

Bosa, who may be hanging up his cleats this offseason, voiced frustration and admiration of Brady's ability to get the ball out before he got there. Bosa was consistently beating the Patriots tackles in pass rush but Brady released the ball so quickly it did not matter.

Why is the quick game so important to Mike McDaniel and how will it help Justin Herbert?

Tom Brady gave the Chargers a masterclass in the quick game during the 2018 playoffs. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram couldn't get there before the ball was out. pic.twitter.com/H0xlKM1JYJ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 27, 2026

The Chargers playoff performances and a chance to change the narrative

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chargers for two years in a row have made the playoffs only to be knocked out in the wildcard round. The offense has stagnated when facing the toughest defenses in the NFL in the playoffs. Why?

The Chargers offense had been reliant on Herbert firing missiles into tight windows when receivers got open. The trouble hit when the receivers couldn't get open before the offensive line collapsed around Herbert. In both 2024 and 2025, the Chargers offensive line was not at full strength, a terrible formula when the offense relied on Herbert dropping back and finding the open receiver.

Herbert ended up getting rushed, sacked and harassed in both games while the receivers struggled to get open fast enough. This likely resulted in Herbert's uncharacteristic interceptions versus the Texans in 2024. At some point, Herbert dropped back, no one was open with the rush arriving, he started taking wild risks in hopes of someone making a play.

The concept of waiting for receivers to get open likely contributed to the beating Herbert took against the Patriots in 2025 as well. Herbert kept trying to step up, scramble, run and held the ball waiting for opportunities that never came behind a makeshift offensive line.

The quick game that Tom Brady mastered with his left foot forward in shotgun can be the answer Herbert and the Chargers have been looking for. As Brady demonstrated against Bosa and Ingram in 2018, a great pass rush doesn't mean anything if the ball is out faster than they can physically arrive.

The Chargers and Justin Herbert have been searching for answers to get over the proverbial hump in the playoffs. Mike McDaniel is changing up the offense and looking to give Herbert the answers, no matter the situation. Herbert adopting some of the footwork championed and used by Tom Brady, a longtime nemesis to the Chargers, is truly a full-circle moment.