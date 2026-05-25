It’s Getting Hard to Ignore National Media’s Love for Chargers’ Herbert-McDaniel Link

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might be on a somewhat "uncharacteristic" break right now overseas, sure.

But Herbert is still one of the biggest hype points around the Chargers in 2026.

In fact, Herbert’s projected outlook in a Mike McDaniel offense suddenly has the Chargers spotlighted in the national media pretty often.

Timeslots that might have normally gone to teams like, say, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, are suddenly talking about the Chargers.

Fans will agree it makes sense. And some of the talking points might be a little repetitive for those plugged-in fans who have heard it all before.

Repetitive or not, Chargers fans have to like that a bigger audience is starting to wake up about their team, never mind hearing it being praised as a top contender.

National media crowns Chargers “true contenders”

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While some media has focused on Herbert going international with Madison Beer during voluntary workouts, others have locked-in on the McDaniel effect.

A great example is Cameron Wolfe’s recent appearance on NFL Network talking about specific areas of the new Chargers offense.

“He’s going to work with Justin Herbert and take him to the next level.” Wolfe said. “I know one thing, talking to people in that building, they’ve focused on getting the footwork and getting the timing and rhythm operation a little faster.”

Wolfe went on to note that Herbert’s time to throw has been a little slower than most of the league over the last two years, so that’s expected to change in a big way.

No shock there: Herbert worked in a Greg Roman offense over the last two seasons, which was more methodical and run-based. The cast of weapons wasn’t always the best. And beyond scheme issues in the modern NFL, his line suffered droves of injuries last year, topped off by losing both elite tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

The Chargers completely rebuilt the entire interior offensive line this offseason, signing Tyler Biadasz in free agency and drafting Jake Slaughter in the second round. The rookie is a mild risk because he played center in college, but his athletic profile fits what McDaniel wants.

As for the rest of the weapons around Herbert, there’s a justified belief that McDaniel’s scheme will bring out the best in them.

Time will tell, as the cliche goes. But the national love is surely a welcome sight for Chargers fans.

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