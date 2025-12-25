Justin Herbert is in the MVP discussion, says Super Bowl-winning coach, others

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has led the Chargers to an 11-4 record with a shot at the AFC West crown and a slim chance for the number one seed in the AFC. Herbert has been the rock for the Chargers as the team has faced an avalanche of injuries and moving pieces.

Justin Herbert's performances and production have been consistent and the Chargers have been winning. The national media seemed to have forgotten about Herbert as he dealt with a an offensive line featuring 7th and 8th options at the tackle positions at times as well as a revolving door at right guard.

Quarterbacks around the league began to garner more attention as their stat lines were growing more impressive. Herbert exploded back into the spotlight week during Los Angeles' week 14 overtime battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. Herbert had broken his non-throwing hand the week prior against the Las Vegas Raiders and finished that game with his left hand in a cast.

RELATED: Chargers' big free-agent signing likely benched after months of poor play

Herbert had his hand surgically stabilized just a week before the Monday night tilt. Herbert shocked everyone when he went under center to take a snap on the opening offensive possession. The toughness Herbert displayed that night is admirable. The announcers, fans, NFL media and his teammates were in awe.

#Chargers rookie TE Oronde Gadsden on having Justin Herbert as his QB:



“Justin is tough as nails, bro. He’s 3–0 with a broken hand. He’s running the rock, too, and he’s running people over. And he can throw it with the best of them. … He’s willing us to victory every week.” ⚡ pic.twitter.com/52UJriI7eL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 24, 2025

Herbert enters MVP discussion

Justin Hebert wowed the NFL world by using his freshly repaired hand to stiff-arm an Eagles defender while scrambling. The moments continued as the Chargers travelled into Arrowhead Stadium and finished off the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf.

A broken bone in his left hand isn’t stopping Justin Herbert from running option plays and attempting stiff-arms.



Different breed. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 9, 2025

Justin Herbert using the broken hand to stiff arm a defender is so badass — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 9, 2025

Justin Herbert is one tough dude! — Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) December 9, 2025

The performance through the obvious pain was the spark of the MVP conversation. The Chargers have continued to win and Herbert has continued to make insane plays in the midst of an insane situation, including historic pressure rates faced from the Eagles.

Justin Herbert proved why he was elite tonight. Dealt with a pressure percentage of 70% and carried the offense tonight. He’s as tough as they come. — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) December 9, 2025

Every NFL QB can make the easy throws, when everything is perfect. The elite ones, like Justin Herbert, deliver when the degree of difficulty spikes. This play? Pure artistry. pic.twitter.com/oDdAN22VBC — Doctor Gridiron (@DrGridiron_MD) December 18, 2025



The conversation around Justin Herbert shifted significantly across the NFL media landscape following the offensive explosion the Chargers posted against the Dallas Cowboys. Former coaches, players, front office personnel and analysts all repeat a common thought, Justin Herbert to doing more than anyone else could in the situation the Chargers find themselves in.

Justin Herbert is HIM and @BarstoolGruden thinks he deserves some serious consideration for MVP.



'Gruden's Game Previews' presented by @DraftKings #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/Mbs20Da6ov — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 24, 2025

“Dallas blitzed the living crap out of him, and they didn’t get to him at all… Herbert just went nuts—took over, was the MVP-level player he’s been all season, and carved them to ribbons.”🏆@StevePalazzolo_ and @SamMonsonNFL talk Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/YCWU6JkmR8 — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) December 23, 2025

If I had to submit an MVP ballot today:



1. Maye

2. Herbert

3. Stafford

4. Allen

5. Garrett — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 22, 2025

Setting aside the toughness displayed over the past four games with a broken hand, Justin Herbert carved up the Dallas Cowboys for 300 yards in the air, 2 passing touchdowns and another on the ground. Herbert was dealing downfield as well, he had an average depth of target of 10.3 yards and a 79.3 percent completion rate. Nearly a month removed from surgery, Herbert was on fire in Arlington.

Justin Herbert deserves way more credit than he's going to get for going 23-29, 300 yards and 3 TDs (1 rushing) with a broken hand and behind 8th and 9th string offensive linemen — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 21, 2025

The MVP race is nearly always correlated with top teams in the NFL. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are positioned with an opportunity, despite all of the injuries, to challenge the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown if they can take care of their business against the Houston Texans.

Herbert is currently fifth in Draft King's MVP odds. The MVP conversation may take a turn if the Chargers secure a top seed in the playoffs and the AFC West title. Justin Herbert and the Chargers currently have the league talking.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

After playoff berth, where are Chargers in 2026 NFL draft order?

Jim Harbaugh's Denzel Perryman suspension comments won't impress Cowboys fans