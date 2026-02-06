Tom Brady’s Justin Herbert Comments Sure Seem Critical After MVP Controversy

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is right in the thick of the MVP controversy right now in the aftermath of NFL Honors this week.

During these trying times, perhaps it would be best to remember what Tom Brady had to say about Herbert.

For those out of the loop, Herbert’s under fire, through no fault of his own, for receiving one first-place vote for MVP. That was one of the deciding factors in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford winning the award over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

But it’s the former legendary Patriots quarterback himself whose past comments sure seem important right about now.

Tom Brady’s Justin Herbert Comments Review After Stafford, MVP Drama

The voter who gave Herbert the MVP nod explained his decision as one of “value” around the position, not just sheer stats.

Interesting, then, is Brady back last October on Fox, talking about Herbert.

“If they protect Justin Herbert, he’s the best passer in the league,” Brady said on Fox. “Get him help with quick plays and screens, and support him with the run game to avoid unnecessary hits.”

Tom Brady on FOX:



“If they protect Justin Herbert, he’s the best passer in the league."



Brady knows ball. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/O22egRLHXK — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) October 5, 2025

Not that long ago, Brady expanded on his Herbert praise by breaking down a play that he called one of the best outright throws he’s seen all year:

Justin Herbert's 20-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen had a completion probability of 16.7%, Herbert's most improbable completion since Week 8, 2024.



🔹 Herbert's Speed: 12.85 mph

🔹 Allen's Separation: 0.6 yards#DENvsLAC | #BoltUppic.twitter.com/3VZs68HFoY — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 21, 2025

Long story short, guys who would know, like Brady, certainly agree with Chargers fans when it comes to Herbert. He’s been overlooked and in a mess of an organization only just starting to find some stability.

Just this past season, Herbert was one of the most-hit quarterbacks after a horrendous interior offensive line failed him. Injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater didn’t help. His offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, ran an archaic offense that overexposed him to punishment, which led to Roman getting fired.

Keep in mind, too, Herbert still had the Chargers in the running for the AFC’s top seed and played just one week removed from hand surgery.

The national narratives from those who only see Chargers games during the playoffs simply don’t hold up. Brady and others in the know would seem to agree.

