It's Time for Justin Herbert to Pick a Fight

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5 and are heading to Kansas City to take on their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs' home of Arrowhead Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest and loudest places to play in the NFL.

The Chargers are marching into Arrowhead dealing with significant injuries on both sides of the ball. The offense is missing most of their original lineup but are relieved to get some help back in the wide receiver room with Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston carrying no injury designation into the matchup. The offensive line looks to be a repeat of week five with the unit being comprised with four rookies, although they played well under the circumstances against the Broncos.

For half of the Chargers starting offense, this will be their first taste of football in Arrowhead. Justin Herbert is now the veteran on the offense, there is not one starter left on the offense that has been in the NFL longer than Justin Herbert and none have played as many games in Arrowhead as he has. It is time for Herbert to set the tone, it's time for him to pick a fight with the Chiefs.

Saying that Justin Herbert needs to pick a fight may seem like a hyperbolic attempt at addressing the struggles that have plagued he and the offense this season. I actually mean Herbert needs to get in someone's face.

The Chargers have always responded to Herbert's emotional moments. The slide to finish off the Chiefs in Brazil or the near brawl when former Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery blasted Herbert out of bounds are just a few examples of the emotional response Herbert is capable of sparking.

Style points on the slide. Justin Herbert and the #Chargers are 1-0. pic.twitter.com/tlS89dy1iV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2025

As the veteran and leader of the offense, Herbert can set the tone for his rookie offensive line. The Chiefs are not going to feel sorry for the Chargers as they try to find their footing. Former Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill, now joined in Kansas City with safety Alohi Gilman, always brings extra heat when playing his former team.

If the Chargers have any hope of taking down the Chiefs for their first win of the season and potentially breathing any life back into the 2026 season, they have to bring the fight to them. There is little question that on the defensive side of the ball, safety Tony Jefferson will bring the hit stick and the Chargers defensive front will fight tooth and nail to stop Chiefs new running back Kenneth Walker.

On the offensive side, all eyes will be on Herbert. If the opportunity presents itself, it would go a long way for the team if he is able to spark an emotional moment in Arrowhead, the offense needs it.