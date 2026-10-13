8 Surprise Performances from Chargers Loss to the Broncos: Players Brought the Fight

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 0-5 on the season for the first time since the 2003 after their week five loss to the visiting Denver Broncos. The Chargers were in this game. They entered the game with a third of their active roster on the injury report and were forced to start three rookies on the offensive line and were down to just two healthy wide receivers from the original 53-man roster.

The odds were stacked against them and their backs were against the wall but the Chargers did not flinch. Obviously, the results did not fall in their favor, but there was a lot of good on the field that bodes well for the future. Three of the Chargers starting offensive linemen were getting their first NFL starts as rookies.

Right tackle Alex Harkey was active on game day for the first time on Sunday. Harkey's first taste of walking onto an NFL field in a regular season game came starting across from the Denver Broncos defense, and he went to battle.

There were several players who gave everything to try to help win that game and their performances should be recognized. Let's dive in to some of the standout performances against the Broncos.

Travis Burke, Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey

The Chargers started Travis Burke at left tackle, Logan Taylor at left guard and Alex Harkey at right tackle. These young guns did not flinch and brought the fight to the Broncos. I predicted the Chargers would try to attack the smaller Broncos edge rushers with their inexperienced offensive line paired with the return of Charlie Kolar and Scott Matlock and they absolutely attacked.

Burke was mauling Broncos in the run game, Taylor was creating lanes and generating movement and Harkey was tracking down second-level defenders on the move. Their performances in the run game was incredible given the circumstances. They fought and battled in pass protection as well. The Chargers being down to nearly no wide receivers did not help matters.

The Chargers front office missed opportunities to add depth to the offensive line in the past two drafts. It may be later than anyone hoped but these young players offer hope for the future.

Theo Wease Jr.

Theo Wease Jr. was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad following a rash of injuries to the wide receiver room. Los Angeles entered week five down their wide receivers one, two, four, and five. Wease had a run with the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel last season as a rookie and was recently signed to the practice squad.

He ended up playing 43 snaps against the Broncos just days after being signed to the active roster. Was it perfect, of course not, but he flashed full throttle effort. On Kimani Vidal's massive touchdown run, Wease flies downfield and throws a critical block to help keep that run alive.

He only got one target but he fought for a first down like his football life depended on it. With the way injuries have hit the wide receiver room, Wease came in and played as hard as he could and it could lead to him sticking around.

Scott Matlock

I did not expect Scott Matlock's return to mean so much to the offense but he blocked well against the Broncos. On Vidal's touchdown run, Matlock was leading the charge near the goal line and helped clear a path. The Chargers run game looked better than expected on Sunday and it's something to build off of. Matlock can be a big part of that attack.

Akheem Mesidor

Akheem Mesidor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are usually high for first round picks but Mesidor showed why those expectations exist. He put on a great performance against the Broncos both as a pass rusher and run defender. His speed and effort are infectious.

Daiyan Henley

Daiyan Henley has played somewhat up and and down this season but seems to be settling in. He was all over the field against the Broncos and was flying around at full speed. When he is playing fast and physical, the Chargers defense hits a new level.

Tuli Tuipulotu

Tuli Tuipulotu has ascended to edge number one. He is an absolute game wrecker on the edge and he seems to be getting stronger. The Chargers better be prepared to make him a bigger contract offer if he keeps playing this way.