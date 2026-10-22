Which Teams Would Give Up Most Capital in a Justin Herbert Trade?

Trading Justin Herbert is not something most Chargers fans want to think about. To be fair, this idea probably will never happen. Quarterbacks with his combination of arm strength, athletic ability and experience are difficult to find, and replacing one would be an enormous challenge.

A quarterback of his caliber would not simply attract a few phone calls, it would be much more. However the most important part is what they would be willing to give up in return.

CBS Sports highlighted players they would like to see with a different scenery, and Herbert was one of thier picks.

Three teams stand out as the best potential buyers in that unlikely scenario, and I believe they would throw tons of capital the Chargers' way for a quarterback like Herbert.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Colts head coach Shane Steichen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis might have the most interesting connection to Herbert, thanks to head coach Shane Steichen. Before becoming the Colts head coach, Steichen worked with Herbert in Los Angeles serving as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator in 2020.

That history is important. Steichen has already seen Herbert operate at the NFL level and understands what makes him such a difficult quarterback to defend. Rather than spending months evaluating whether Herbert fits his system, the Colts’ head coach would have firsthand experience to draw from.

Also their need for a quarterback in the last few weeks has been a topic of concern.

Any serious pursuit would likely require several premium draft assets, potentially including multiple first-round picks. The Colts would also need to account for Herbert’s contract while continuing to surround him with enough talent to compete.

Still, if Steichen believed Herbert could take the offense to another level, Indianapolis would have a compelling reason to explore the opportunity. The existing relationship makes this more interesting than a typical quarterback trade rumor.

2. Minnesota Vikings

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Minnesota would be another team worth watching if a quarterback of Herbert’s ability suddenly entered the trade market. The Vikings have reason to think about their long-term future at the position, and landing an established quarterback could eliminate a major question for the organization.

They have a killer defense, which might be the best in the NFL. Also having elite receiver Justin Jefferson, and adding Herbert would mean championship hopes suddenly appear. Their problem is clearly finding a reliable guy under center.

If the Vikings believed their roster was ready to make a serious championship push, pursuing Herbert could become a conversation worth having. Finding a quarterback who can anchor a team for years is difficult, and opportunities like this rarely come along.

3. Miami Dolphins

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Miami could become one of the more intriguing teams in the conversation if Herbert ever became available. If the organization decided it needed a different direction at quarterback, pursuing an established talent would be an entirely different approach than starting over through the draft. A type of trade for this highly touted player would change their team around immediately.

Herbert would give the team a quarterback with the arm strength to attack every part of the field. He has shown he can make difficult throws and produce without everything around him being perfect, which would be especially valuable for a team trying to turn its offensive potential into consistent results.

There is no guarantee they would be willing or financially positioned to make that kind of move. But if Herbert unexpectedly entered the trade market, the Dolphins would have a reason to at least explore the possibility.