Would Chargers Assist Chiefs With Quentin Johnston Trade Before Deadline?

The rumors of Quentin Johnston being traded are spreading like wild fire, especially since the Chargers are winless going into the bye week.

Johnston joining the Kansas City Chiefs would be an interesting development, especially considering the rivalry between the two AFC West teams. That is a trade you just wouldn't see coming to be honest.

According to Bleacher Report NFL writer Gary Davenport, the Chiefs were identified as the best landing spot for the wide receiver in a potential trade scenario. Granted, Davenport noted that this could be extremely impossible.

Johnston was selected 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after a standout college career at TCU. While his professional career has included some ups and downs, he has shown flashes of the ability that made him a first-round pick.

Why the Chiefs make sense

Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding another receiver could give Patrick Mahomes another option in the passing game. They are never a team that has true depth at the receiver position. Johnston’s size and ability to stretch the field could make him an intriguing target, particularly if the Chiefs believe a change of scenery could help him reach another level.

However, there is a financial side to consider. Johnston’s fifth-year option reportedly carries a heavy burden. So you would be gambling on his development as a player and his hefty contract.

There is also the obvious rivalry factor. Trading a former first-round pick to a division opponent is not necessarily something a team would want to do, especially if that player could become a bigger threat in a different uniform.

Is a trade realistic?

For now, this is simply a proposed landing spot, not a confirmed destination. The Chargers would have to decide whether moving Johnston makes more sense than continuing to develop him, while the Chiefs would need to determine whether the potential reward justifies the cost. Of course, there is so much that would go into this type of situation that everything is theoretical.

Johnston has already demonstrated that he can produce at the NFL level, but his next step will depend on finding consistency and making the most of his opportunities. Sometimes players just need a different scenery to thrive.

A move to Kansas City would certainly add another layer to one of football’s most competitive divisional rivalries. Still, until there is a confirmed report of actual trade discussions or an agreement, this remains a possibility to watch rather than a move that should be expected.