Justin Herbert Update Is Something Chargers and NFL Fans Will Want to See

Time to relax a little bit on the narratives around Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, social media.

Yes, Herbert is off in Europe right now with Madison Beer during Chargers voluntary workouts.

No, it’s not that big of a deal.

While Herbert’s "uncharacteristic" absences have been tough viewing for fans, the reporting around the topic that continues to roll out doesn't paint a concern-worthy picture.

It helps, of course, that the reporting always includes another name:

Mike McDaniel.

Justin Herbert Update report

Justin Herbert | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an unusual turn of events, the Chargers actually got a spotlight on a recent episode of ESPN’s "SportsCenter" this week.

Sunday, Jeremy Fowler talked about Herbert’s offseason status right now and his upcoming fit in a new offense (h/t Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek: "He hasn't been in OTAs. He is expected back at some point. He's been in Europe with a pop star, kind of doing the whole thing. But he will be back and when he does, he's got Mike McDaniel there with him."

The encouraging part?

Fowler went on to talk about “layups.”

"I talked with somebody with the Chargers who said the big thing with McDaniel is he's great at manufacturing the layup plays, the layup passes,” Fowler said, via Polacek. “Herbert's going to be able to get some easy yards in this offense. They're looking forward to that because they know he can make the big play, can throw on the move."

That isn’t necessarily major news to Chargers fans. From McDaniel’s opening press conference on Day 1, the talk around the team has been about reducing how much Herbert has to do on his own.

It’s not just about reducing hero-ball plays and the hits Herbert takes over the course of a season, either. McDaniel likes to manufacture easy looks for his passers and has been extremely open in talking about dramatically reducing Herbert’s actual time to throw after the snap.

The entire offseason has been geared to this goal. Signings like lineman Cole Strange, tight ends Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, running back Keaton Mitchell, fullback Alec Ingold and the draft itself were all about implementing this offensive vision.

Given the hits Herbert has been through over the years, plus his experience in learning new offenses with his fifth coordinator in the pros, there’s little reason for concern about a few voluntary misses.

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