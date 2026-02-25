Los Angeles Chargers Embattled Free Agent Predicted to Land With 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers completely revamped their running back room last offseason. Or so they thought. The Bolts' ballcarriers suffered injuries in 2025, as rookie Omarion Hampton dealt with a fractured ankle that sidelined him for two months. The other injury was to veteran Najee Harris, who just couldn't escape the injury bug even before the season began.

Harris suffered an eye injury away from the team before training camp. He made it back in time for Week 1, appearing in three games before suffering a torn Achilles. Harris ended the year with 61 yards on 15 carries, ending his streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Now set to be a free agent, it's likely that Harris won't be returning. The Chargers believe Hampton can be their main bellcow for years to come, but when injuries piled up in 2025, Kimani Vidal also showed he can be a solid change-of-pace back. Vidal rushed for 643 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 starts.

Back to Harris, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the San Francisco 49ers as his best landing spot.

Najee Harris predicted to land with 49ers

The 49ers obviously have Christian McCaffrey as their workhorse, but they need a solid backup to take the pressure off sometimes. Moton explained that adding Harris could be exactly what San Francisco needs this offseason.

"Following his fourth Pro Bowl campaign, the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year is still a workhorse running back. With that said, he has nine years of tread on his legs. The Niners need to start limiting the 29-year-old's touch volume to preserve him. With 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James and 2024 fourth-rounder Isaac Guerendo on the roster, San Francisco may prefer a low-cost veteran addition in free agency. The Athletic's Vic Tafur believes the team has big plans for James next season, but it wouldn't hurt to add veteran insurance."

Spotrac has Harris' value set at $2.9 million. Considering how injury-riddled 2025 was for him, Harris might have to settle for a contract worth even less than that.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter