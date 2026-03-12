Chargers Updated Depth Chart, NFL Draft Plan After Keaton Mitchell Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers made a sneaky-good signing on Wednesday night, adding former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.25 million deal, with $5 million guaranteed.

Before free agency, Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper of the Athletic mentioned that the team could look to add another player to the running back room. Mitchell is a former 2023 UDFA, but was able to carve out a role for himself in Baltimore quickly. As a rookie, he rushed for 396 yards and 2 touchdowns on a whopping 8.4 yards per carry.

A knee injury in 2024 limited Mitchell to just 30 yards, but he came back last season looking the same as his rookie year. In 2025, Mitchell totaled 341 yards and a touchdown on nearly six yards per attempt. Of course, with Derrick Henry taking the bulk of carries in Baltimore, there weren't many opportunities for Mitchell to take over.

Now headed to LA, Mitchell will be a backup behind Omarion Hampton, who figures to have a better year two after injuries slowed him down in 2025. Then there's Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 643 yards and three touchdowns in relief of Hampton.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has to be pleased with a weapon such as Mitchell joining the roster. Here's a look at the Chargers' updated running back room after the signing.

Chargers RB depth chart looks scary following Keaton Mitchell signing

Keaton Mitchell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Chargers' depth chart is as follows:

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Keaton Mitchell

Jaret Patterson

McDaniel will certainly find a role for Mitchell, who displayed exceptional quickness and speed during his three years in the NFL thus far. McDaniel worked with plenty of speedsters during his time in Miami, one being running back De'Von Achane.

The Chargers could have a legitimate three-headed backfield on their hands. Of course, Hampton will be their bellcow, but Vidal showed he could produce when given the opportunity. Now with Mitchell in the mix, that just adds another element of speed that the other two don't possess. Combined with fullback Alec Ingold in the mix now, this Chargers rushing attack could be lethal.

When it comes to their draft plans, it doesn't look like the Chargers will be adding another ballcarrier to the mix. They have three capable bodies in the backfield now, with Patterson waiting in the wings in case of injury.

The Mitchell signing could be one of the more underrated moves in free agency.