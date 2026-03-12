Chargers Signing Keaton Mitchell Puts Writing on the Wall for This Veteran

The Los Angeles Chargers added Keaton Mitchell to their backfield on Wednesday, inking the former Baltimore Raven to a 2 year, $9.25 million deal. This move gives the Chargers a legitimate three-headed monster, as Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal round out the group.

All three will find a role in Mike McDaniel's offense, who has to be pleased with how the Chargers' backfield has turned out. He even brought over fullback Alec Ingold from Miami, so their rushing attack will be even more lethal.

Justin Herbert is likely ecstatic with the way the Chargers' rushing attack has shaped up behind him. Having reliable ballcarriers makes the offense run smoother. With the Mitchell signing, his speed alone adds a different element to the Chargers' offense that they didn't have previously.

What does this mean for Najee Harris? One of the Chargers' free agent signings from a year ago is now looking for work, but likely won't be re-signing with the team now following the Mitchell signing.

Keaton Mitchell signing is bad news for Najee Harris

Harris was unfortunately the subject of injuries during his only year with the Chargers. It began off the field, as an eye injury sustained before training camp basically caused him to miss the summer. Harris made it back in time for Week 1, playing in three games before an Achilles tear prematurely ended his season. He ended 2025 with 61 yards on 15 carries.

Najee Harris reacts after gruesome injury. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Harris signed a 1 year, $5.25 million contract with the Chargers last offseason, which was fully guaranteed. He just turned 28 years old and does have 4 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, so Harris should be able to find work elsewhere. It just won't be in LA.

Spotrac has his value set at $2.9 million, projecting a 1 year deal.