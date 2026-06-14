Mike McDaniel Breaking Justin Herbert’s Old Habits and Footwork, Explained

The Los Angeles Chargers are all-in on offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

So much so, the Chargers are letting McDaniel re-tool some key aspects of star franchise quarterback Justin Herbert’s game.

Herbert might be a prolific passer at 28 years old with six seasons and 95 regular-season games under his belt. But McDaniel showed up and immediately demanded the quarterback change some key aspects of his game to better fit the offense and overall modern NFL.

A key breakdown, plus comments from Herbert himself, explain it all.

Justin Herbert not throwing while reworking footwork

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Onlookers might have been a little confused to hear that Herbert has spent multiple practices in the early summer not throwing at all.

It’s all about the footwork.

Footage has shown Herbert working with a big green exercise ball and focusing on a new foot alignment while in the shotgun formation.

ESPN’s Max Browne shot a video to explain why this is such a big deal:

Mike McDaniel’s changing Justin Herbert’s footwork. Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/iTM69tRCKA — Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) June 6, 2026

Long story short: Herbert’s breaking old habits that had his right foot forward from under center and back in shotgun. A more even alignment of his feet means quicker releases, plus defenses having a harder time reading what he wants to do. That means better play-fakes and RPOs, too.

Herbert agrees.

"It's only going to help us, getting the ball out in a position where [receivers] can turn up the field and make something happen," Herbert said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. " ... It helps with the offensive line. It's going to be good for our offense."

Not a bad idea in this offense where names like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston can either get open quickly or, at the very least, do some really interesting things with the football in their hands quickly. Don't forget a big-bodied target like tight end Oronde Gadsden and a platoon of pass-catching running backs.

One could ask why in the world the Chargers haven’t done this before with Herbert. But his stat lines were always great, to say the least, and the franchise had other issues, like putting a consistently good team around him.

This is, without a doubt, exactly what Chargers fans should want to see when it comes to McDaniel making tweaks to Herbert’s game and the overall offense. Given what everyone knows about the star quarterback, it’s safe to assume he’ll adapt very well and reap the full benefits of a McDaniel offense.

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