Explaining Why Chargers Fans are Frustrated About Bye Week Timing

The NFL schedule was finally released on Thursday. The Chargers have known their opponents but now they know their full schedule and what the path back to the playoffs will look like.

Los Angeles' social media team is the best in the business when it comes to the schedule release videos and have become the gold standard for the rest of the NFL. They dropped another epic video using the longtime popular video game Halo to announce the Chargers schedule and poke fun at their opponents. The schedule release video is exciting and fun but it does not show the difficulty or any of the disadvantages the Chargers will be facing this season aside from their early week seven bye.

The early Week 7 bye

The schedule makers gave the Chargers a bye week in the middle of an incredibly difficult stretch of the schedule. A bye in week seven is still early and not ideal but luckily the Chargers will have a mini-bye for Christmas after hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night football before heading to Miami in week 16.

The bye is early but at least it is not a week five bye. Fans of the Chargers are frustrated by the schedule makers dishing out two major disadvantages on top of the early bye week.

Rest Differential

For the 2025 season, the schedule makers gave the Chargers a record breaking amount of travel. The 2026 schedule is better on the travel but significantly worse in terms of rest differential. Rest differential is simply the number of extra days of rest preparation one team has over another and the days are totaled for a cumulative season.

in 2026, the largest net rest disadvantage went to the Los Angeles Chargers



-24 days of net rest



that -24 days of net rest ranks:



#4 worst since 1990

#2 worst since 2000

#1 worst since 2013 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 15, 2026

Los Angeles will be facing four different teams coming off of their bye week. In recent history, coming off of a bye week has not been dramatically advantageous for the win column. However, the Chargers having to face opponents four times off of byes on top of having an early bye themselves, seems like an extra level of difficulty to pair with their schedule.

Opponents coming off of bye weeks and extra rest

The rest differential for the Chargers is a tough draw from the schedule makers. Having to face four opponents coming off bye weeks does not make it simpler. The Chargers four opponents that they will be facing that are coming off of bye weeks is where fans are frustrated with the NFL.

Los Angeles will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders all coming off of bye weeks. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have zero opponents that they will be facing coming off of bye weeks.