Stop the Funeral Planning: Why Analysts are Wrong to Write Off Veteran Tony Jefferson

The Los Angeles Chargers offseason program is just beginning with voluntary workouts starting and rookie mini camp already in the books. This is the time of the NFL offseason when storylines following the draft begin to write obituaries for players on the bubble or veterans who may be replaced by young draft picks.

The Chargers re-signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson earlier this offseason after he has spent the past two years with Los Angeles after coming out of retirement. Jefferson has proved to be an integral part of the Chargers defense and has come through in key moments on multiple occasions. Jefferson has also been a leader on defense, delivering tone-setting plays as well as being a resource for younger defensive backs on the roster.

Re-signing Jefferson made sense for the Chargers. The safety room consists of Elijah Molden as well as RJ Mickens and Kendall Williamson who are both entering their second seasons and Jefferson. Veteran and team leader Derwin James Jr. is also a safety by trade but plays a hybrid role as a slot cornerback or dime linebacker.

Jefferson also has a great relationship with Chargers new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary going back to 2024 when O'Leary was Jefferson's position coach. A veteran like Jefferson is invaluable to a new coordinator with experience and additional leadership in the room.

Following the draft, several analysts and members of the media have been quick to sign Tony Jefferson's death certificate. The Chargers drafted safety Genesis Smith out of the University of Arizona in the fourth round a move that Jefferson himself took to social media to praise.

ESPN's Ben Solak wrote an article highlighting veterans on the hot seat following the draft and included Jefferson. In his argument, he wrote that Smith is "a deep safety with speed for days. Smith simply covers far more ground than Jefferson does at this stage." While Solak is correct in his description of Smith, he fails to mention what the rookie will have to significantly improve upon before challenging for playing time.

Why Tony Jefferson has the upper hand as a proven veteran to hold off the rookie

Fourth round rookie Genesis Smith has very good skills as a deep center fielder and it is understandable how some analysts would simply conclude that young talent as the obvious heir and threat to the aging veteran. However, draft analysts are in near-universal agreement that Smith has significant steps to take as a tackler to see consistent NFL snaps.

Tony Jefferson is a solid and violent tackler. He was graded with a low 34.5 passer rating when thrown against in 2025. His presence on the field with his physicality and his savvy play and positioning have proven vital for the Chargers.

Tony Jefferson with a VICIOUS legal hit on Rashee Rice pic.twitter.com/Fq7s0xWkhn — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 14, 2025

TONY MF JEFFERSON FOR THE WIN



📺 | @espn pic.twitter.com/CGetSizPGW — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 9, 2025

Is there a chance that Smith and second-year safety RJ Mickens force the roster spot question with excellent play in camp and with phenomenal pre-seasons, yes, of course, it's the NFL. But, Tony Jefferson deserves the benefit of the doubt and has proven his value with the Chargers.