NFL Darkhorse Breakout Candidate Plays For Chargers

If the Los Angeles Chargers improved anywhere this offseason, it was along their offensive line. Everybody knows the story of how last season's unit fared, as injuries led to poor play across the board. The injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt obviously were less than ideal, sending the Chargers' linemen into a downwards spiral for 19 long weeks.

Fortunately, Slater and Alt are already back on the field and set to return as Justin Herbert's bookend tackles. The interior wasn't ignored this offseason, as their biggest additions came in center Tyler Biadasz and rookie guard Jake Slaughter. Not every position along the line needs to be an All-Pro caliber player, but there's one major question mark that's not being discussed.

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Currently, the Chargers' right guard spot is an open competiton between former first-round busts Cole Strange and Trevor Penning. Penning was acquired last season via trade and Strange was brought in this offseason as a Mike McDaniel disciple from Miami.

The battle between Penning and Strange will be interesting to watch unfold this summer. Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report somehow believes one of the two is a breakout candidate for the Chargers.

Cole Strange miraculously named Chargers breakout candidate

Cole Strange | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Knox listed Strange and second-year running back Omarion Hampton as the Bolts' potential breakout candidates. Still, it's interesting to see Strange's name even brought up in this scenario.

"Strange may have the inside track at one of the starting guard spots, and he could have a breakout campaign if he does," Knox wrote. "A 2022 first-round pick out of Chattanooga, Strange didn't exactly perform up to his draft status early in his career."

"However, he spent last season playing for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and will bring system familiarity to Los Angeles. Playing between Biadasz and one of the Chargers' standout tackles, Strange may finally start to realize his NFL potential."

Knox made a good point about Strange potentially starting between Biadasz and one of the Chargers' stellar tackles. That alone should elevate his play even in the slightest. Strange wasn't completely inept with the Dolphins last season, allowing 21 pressures, three quarterback hits and two sacks in 808 offensive snaps.

There might be something to salvage here if McDaniel believes Strange is capable of starting. Luckily for the Chargers, the other four spots seem to be improved form last season. If Strange does have a breakout season, this could become one of the best units in football.