1 Secret Takeaway From Chargers’ Preseason Win That Deserves More Attention

When it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers as they exit the first preseason game, important takeaways abound.

There is, for example, a pretty shocking quarterback battle developing. There are also several important notes to review about a rebuilt offensive line for Justin Herbert in a new Mike McDaniel offense.

One of the quieter important talking points, though, actually pertains to that offensive line, too. It’s a critical one, by the way, considering Rashawn Slater is already dealing with an injury after just a few weeks of camp, too.

Chargers’ secret takeaway could have major impact

There’s much to talk about when it comes to the Chargers offensive line.

Starting center Tyler Biadasz didn't play in the opener. Free-agent arrival Kayode Awosika might have a lock on the left guard job, but played multiple spots. After an embattled run so far, second-rounder Jake Slaughter looked comfortable. Sudden breakout Branson Taylor is still in the mix at left guard as well.

But upon review, as it turns out, Travis Burke is a huge name to watch, too.

Burke, a sixth-round pick this year, has been a little lost in the shuffle. Makes sense on a team that used four of its eight draft picks on offensive line while also adding multiple free agents in a complete overhaul of the interior.

Alas, Burke popped on film, as illustrated by film guru Brandon Thorn:

If you aren't watching the sideline copy you'll miss a lot of Travis Burke's impact. 3 examples out of the gate as a pro here. pic.twitter.com/DNACUdHPdN — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 14, 2026

Brian Baldinger was all over the dominant Burke game, too:

.@chargers @HoustonTexans OT, Travis Burke, is far more than just a 4th round prospect...knows how to use his length and is born to be nasty nasty #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/3AwTn9WwRm — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2026

After the game, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had plenty of praise for the offensive line showing, which feels like it especially pertained to Burke.

"I'd really say they all played good. Everybody that went in there on the offensive line, for the most part, from watching the game," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith and Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "We saw it in the protection, there was good protection throughout the game."

Did anyone mention Burke is a 6’9” mauler with great movement? That he was hand-picked by the staff implementing McDaniel’s new blocking scheme for the shiny new offense?

Burke feels like a lock for the 53 now, if he didn’t already. Some would say that’s debatable given the overhaul and a new coach running things.

And no, Burke isn’t going to magically steal a starting spot. But an offensive tackle coming along like this who might be able to play both sides is a big deal because of the little stuff. If he’s capable, it could mean swing backup tackle and veteran Trey Pipkins could always take over the left guard job if nobody emerges. And this is the team that lost both Slater and Joe Alt for the season last year, so multiple high-quality backups are a great thing to have.

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