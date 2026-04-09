Seven Under-the-Radar Prospects Connected to the Chargers Before NFL Draft

The NFL draft is just two weeks away and the coverage continues to be on fire. The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting prospects on private pre-draft visits and the public is slowly hearing of reported visits and interviews with prospects.

Rumors and visit information is easy to focus on. The Chargers will often use pre-draft visits for various purposes and give little indication of their actual interest in a prospect. The Chargers have leaned on connections in the past as well when making decisions on draft prospects whether from their coaching staff or current players on the roster.

Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston, in his first season and draft with the Chargers, coming from Notre Dame, was able to give an in-depth evaluation of offensive tackle Joe Alt. Lets explore some connections, including pre-draft visits on some under-the-radar prospects.

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Oregon

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The Chargers hosted Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World for a private pre-draft visit. The visit was undoubtedly to get additional medical checks done on his knee. Unfortunately, World tore his ACL in the college football playoffs against Indiana in January.

With his injury, he may require a redshirt season depending on his recovery timetable or possibly be ready to play early in the season. Regardless, the Chargers are in the market for a long-term swing tackle with Trey Pipkins essentially being signed to a one-year contract.

When healthy, World has a lot of physical traits and is known as a very high character prospect. His technique has a long way to go but his timeline may match up with the Chargers needs.

If World's injury is worse than reported, he could go undrafted and the visit may have served as an informal recruiting trip.

Lorenzo Styles Jr, defensive back, Ohio State

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Lorenzo Styles Jr may not have the household name that his younger brother Sonny does but he is a phenomenal athlete as well. Styles is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Falcons and Rams.

The Chargers coaching staff has known Styles since his freshman year at Notre Dame, where he was a wide receiver. Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary was the defensive backs and safeties coach for the Irish during this time and would have coached against Styles in practice.

Styles is still learning how to play defense but the Chargers staff can get the most out of his athleticism. He ran a 4,27 40 and projects to be a core special teamer early in his career. Additionally, he can return kicks and punts.

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher, WMU

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Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, in his lone season at Western Michigan, brought in a transfer edge rusher in little-known Nadame Tucker. Tucker proceeded to have one of the most productive seasons for an edge rusher in the entire country.

Tucker was used as the Khalil Mack of the WMU defense and played well at the Senior Bowl. The connection with O'Leary is obvious but he was also teammates with Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell in junior college.

I know I've mentioned him a few times, but keep your eyes out for Western Michigan's edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

He was second in the country in sacks under former Chargers DB coach Chris O'Leary running the same defense.

⬇️ vs Left Tackle pic.twitter.com/bN4tYAF9qE — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 29, 2026

Jaren Kump, center, Utah

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The Chargers are in the market for a backup center but only have five picks in the draft. They may look to land one late if general manager Joe Hortiz is able to secure more draft capital. Utah's Jaren Kump is a smart and athletic center. Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and offensive line coach Butch Barry have maximized undrafted free agents before.

The Chargers recently brought in Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu for a pre-draft visit which seemed out of left field at the time with no known medical issues or character concerns for Lomu. The Chargers likely went over scheme and plays with Lomu on his visit and in turn learning about Kump.

I really like this rep from Utah Center Jaren Kump. Watch him as he's locked up with the Nose, turn his head and pick up the rushing LB. Great awareness.#GoUtes #RimingtonTrophyWatchlist pic.twitter.com/Ricbnv5Hvz — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 4, 2025

Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State

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Chargers scouts have been very active at Arizona State the past two seasons. Linebacker may not be a top priority but the linebacker room does not have very many players signed long term and Elliott is a leader, a thumper and an excellent blitzing linebacker.

Justin Joly, tight end, North Carolina State

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Justin Joly is one of the best tight ends in this class that no one seems to be talking about. Chargers scouts have been very active at NC State the past two seasons. The Chargers need to add another tight end and Joly is versatile in his alignment capabilities.

Joly is a very good, high-effort blocker and a great receiver. He would complement Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden II well without being redundant. Dane Brugler described Joly as built in the mold of Jonnu Smith. Smith nearly had a 1,000-yard season with Mike McDaniel in Miami two seasons ago.

One of my favorite players in this class, NC State TE/H-Back Justin Joly. He is a solid blocker and is not afraid of tightening his chin strap and putting in violent trench work.

Phenomenal contested catches and concentration. pic.twitter.com/Q0Ym7KTbUH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 6, 2026

Caleb Tiernan, offensive lineman, Northwestern

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The Chargers sent offensive line coach Butch Barry to Northwestern's pro-day. Tiernan is a solid tackle prospect but measured in with shorter arms despite being nearly 6'8. Tiernan's projection is complicated by the arm length but the Chargers sent their position coach to his pro-day for a reason.

Tiernan moves well for his size and tracks down defenders at the second level well.