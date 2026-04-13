NFL Draft ‘Red Star’ Prospect Linked to Chargers Feels Inevitable

When it comes to NFL draft prospects this year, a few major names have started to emerge as favorites for the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s not just a fan-driven thing, either. Analysts start to develop their favorite “guys” for certain teams over time. The fit just matches with what coaches like Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary tend to usually want.

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas is one of those guys.

Again, not just a fan thing: The Chargers have shown plenty of interest in Jacas during the pre-draft process.

For a team that likes to keep things pretty secretive as general manager Joe Hortiz does his thing, that’s a pretty big deal.

And the Jacas analysis that keeps going public has to have both Chargers fans and the brass who actually make the decisions pretty excited.

NFL draft’s Gabe Jacas feels Chargers-bound

Gabe Jacas | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ properly nailing their defensive picks this year will decide much about the upcoming season and the years beyond it.

Those Chargers, after all, lost guru Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens’ head coaching gig. Harbaugh had previously sent O’Leary down to the college ranks to get coordinator experience and he’s back to do just that, hoping to keep Minter’s scheme running well.

Jacas would certainly help.

In some interesting fresh analysis, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks listed Jacas as one of his “red stars” of the draft class, meaning a guy who will outperform his draft status no matter where they land.

Brooks writes:

“Jacas’ relentless approach and natural instincts enable him to win by utilizing a series of signature maneuvers and counters that keep offensive tackles guessing on the edges. While his game lacks pizzazz, the ultra-physical defender is the persistent threat that defensive coordinators covet to complement a dominant frontline defender.”

That certainly sounds like a guy the Chargers would like to have learning from Khalil Mack while potentially being the long-term one-two punch with breakout star Tuli Tuipulotu.

And Jacas outperforming his draft slot would be nice. Pro Football Focus’ big board has him at 51st overall and likes his versatility in a 3-4 alignment that would let him play on the edge or standing up at linebacker.

The Chargers will have to do some work to make sure they get Jacas. They hold the 55th pick in the second round and only have five picks overall, so limited ability to move around the board if they think Jacas won’t fall.

But Jacas to the Chargers? It feels inevitable, and for good reason.

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