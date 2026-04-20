1 Sneaky, Overlooked Name Chargers Could Pick During NFL Draft's First Round

The Los Angeles Chargers have three days to finalize their draft strategy. It's been an uneventful offseason for the Bolts all things considered, as they once again took a conservative approach to building the roster. The largest contract they handed out was for 3 years, $30 million to new starting center Tyler Biadasz.

That happened to be their first, and best, move of the offseason. They've supplemented with smaller signings after that, but nothing that will impact the roster greatly. The Chargers have been mentioned in trade pieces for stars such as A.J. Brown, but nothing has come of it. They'll seriously need to make their five picks in the draft count.

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It all starts on Thursday night, as the Chargers hold the No.22 overall pick for the second consecutive year. They selected Omarion Hampton last year, who figures to have a massive second season after injuries slowed him down as a rookie. The Chargers would also continue their streak of selecting an offensive player in the first round if they did so again this year.

Dating back to Justin Herbert in 2020, the Bolts have been all offense in the first round since. It's very likely they do so again, as the offensive line still needs work. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report laid out an ideal pick for every team in the first round of the draft. For the Chargers, they grabbed one of the best guards in the class, but one many aren't expecting to be called that early.

Chargers could forego 'reach' status and select OG in first round

Keylan Rutledge | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If they're serious about protecting Justin Herbert, the Chargers need to prioritize the offensive line this week. They simply cannot go into the season with Trevor Penning and Cole Strange as their starting guards, two former first round busts.

Sobleski agrees, which is why he has the Chargers going after Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge. "Rutledge has the throwback mentality that's perfect for a Jim Harbaugh offense," Sobleski wrote. "He's physical and nasty. At the same time, his movement skills are good enough to mesh what whatever variation of Mike McDaniel's offense is implemented."

Talk about a plug-and-play starter, as Rutledge would immediately improve the Chargers' interior offensive line. In 801 offensive snaps last season, Rutledge allowed just five pressures, two quarterback hits and zero sacks, according to PFF.

An offensive line with Rutledge, Biadasz, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should be enough to keep Herbert upright. The last guard spot wouldn't have to be anything special at that point.