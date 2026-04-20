NFL Mock Draft That Attempts to Troll Fans is...Actually Pretty Great For Chargers

NFL mock drafts can’t really go wrong for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Those who have the Chargers addressing Justin Herbert’s offensive line in Round 1 are hard-pressed to miss, unless they have Los Angeles taking a tackle who doesn’t project well as a guard or a prospect who simply doesn’t fit Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

Mocks that have the Chargers attacking defense at any level can’t go wrong either. There are some aging, key elements of the defense and the coordinator transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary to consider.

As it turns out, even a mock draft that attempts to “troll” fans will find it hard to get poor marks.

NFL mock draft joke works out fine for Chargers

Akheem Mesidor | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A “worst mock draft ever” is a new exercise, to be sure. But the frustration it attempts to earn doesn’t hit home at the Chargers’ pick.

The exercise comes from CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, who has the Chargers selecting Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor.

Podell noted that Mesidor’s sacks came against younger players and that he’s already 25 years old: “Los Angeles felt they needed a replacement for Odafe Oweh here, but their fans may not enjoy seeing a player go in the first round who will be pushing 30-years-old at the end of his rookie deal.”

Age is important when considering a draft prospect in the first round, of course. But this is a Chargers team that is happily paying $18 million for another year of 35-year-old Khalil Mack.

Mack is an exception to the rule, obviously, but the Chargers aren’t going to complain about getting a pro-ready prospect who can boost the rotation right away while they are in win-now mode around Herbert.

And age aside, Mesidor is Pro Football Focus’ 20th overall prospect, so it’s right on value for the Chargers, at least by that grading metric.

It’s hard to dislike what experts such as NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about him, with this as a highlight: “Mesidor is an instinctive, high-effort edge rusher with a fluid rush style and a deep toolbox. He bursts upfield and can shrink the corner while punishing oversetting tackles with inside counters.”

Mesidor, Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu would make for a really nice trio in 2026 while they still wait on a developmental-type like Kyle Kennard to come along.

Are there better picks for the Chargers at No. 22 than Mesidor? Sure, but if that’s as bad as it could get for the Chargers, they should be able to make the most out of their picks and turn up another good class.

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