NFL Draft Visit Updates Hint at Chargers Replacing Veteran Leader

The Los Angeles Chargers are a team with needs across every level of the defense as the NFL draft approaches.

Some are bigger than others, but general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. likely have an eye on a shaky-looking linebacker depth chart.

The Chargers brought back Denzel Perryman for at least one more go. But he’s 33 years old now. Daiyan Henley is the next leader in the room. They didn’t get enough out of Junior Colson yet. And upstarts like Marlowe Wax are developmental players. Del'Shawn Phillips’ priority is special teams.

As a whole, the situation might explain the Chargers meeting with LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. recently, according to Ryan Fowler.

Chargers meet with NFL draft prospect LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Harold Perkins | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perkins is an especially interesting fit for the Chargers before the draft.

After all, the LSU product suffered an injury in 2024, then made the shift to inside linebacker. But he’s more of a hybrid player coordinator Chris O’Leary would be able to use all over the formations.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein penned the following about Perkins:

“Perkins is decisive against the run and knifes into the backfield when lanes open. He’s adequate in block take-ons and finishes tackles near the line with good physicality. He can still run but lacks his previous explosiveness in close-outs and pursuit. His instincts in space are average and he can get lost in coverage, but he has the athletic ability coverage requires. Perkins is at his best when deployed in a scheme that allows him to play free and attack the line as often as possible.”

Maybe the toughest thing about the Chargers taking a linebacker in the upcoming class is that they only have five picks in the order after various prior trades.

Linebacker, technically, isn’t that big of a need compared to things like the offensive line and other problem spots right now.

Like the Chargers did with the mentioned Wax, they might be content to take a shot or two in undrafted free agency after the fact.

Then again, maybe this visit is pretty telling when it comes to what the Chargers are looking for in a new developmental linebacker. And maybe it ends up being Perkins, too.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter