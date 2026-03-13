Chargers Draft Strategy, Former Draft Pick put on Notice by Denzel Perryman Return



The first week of free agency has been relatively measured from the Los Angeles Chargers front office. The Chargers are filling their roster holes and bringing back several internal free agents.

The Chargers linebacker room has been a strength of the team. Los Angeles entered the 2026 off-season with four linebackers carrying over from the 2025 roster. The Chargers have now agreed to terms with both of their veteran internal free agents.

Second team All-Pro special teams ace and quality rotational linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $10.5 million to return. Phillips' return is major boost to the special teams unit that also agreed to terms with long snapper Josh Harris and standout gunner cornerback Deane Leonard.

Additionally, veteran linebacker and elite run defender Denzel Perryman has agreed to a contract extension to return to the Chargers. Perryman being back fully fills out the linebacker room and brings back every player from 2025.

How Perryman's return affects the Chargers draft strategy

The Chargers will now be carrying six linebackers into the off-season training program. It will be a shock if all six make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

The 2026 draft is loaded with linebackers. It very well may be the best linebacker class that will be entering the NFL in over 10 years. The Chargers would surely be creating competition if they decided to add another player to the linebacker room during the draft.

They could choose to add a young linebacker to the room to learn under the veterans before the 2027 season and make a strength a strength from a good class of prospects. That scenario seems unlikely given the Chargers have limited draft capital and other areas on the roster that could use an infusion of young players.

Perryman being brought back puts Junior Colson on notice

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Michigan Wolverine linebacker Junior Colson in the third round of the 2024 draft. Colson was the hammer and commander of Jesse Minter's defense. He anchored a national championship-winning effort and was poised to step in and contribute immediately as a rookie.

Unfortunately, the football gods have been cruel to Colson and his body. He missed a significant portion of training camp his rookie year after going through an appendectomy and he later missed time with an ankle injury.

Colson missed all of 2025 after sustaining a shoulder injury requiring surgery and significant rehab. Colson famously played through a broken hand his final year at Michigan and was known to be tough as nails.

The Chargers, despite a long history with the coaching staff, are putting Colson on notice with bringing back Denzel Perryman. Perryman's presence on the roster means Colson will have to fight second year linebacker Marlowe Wax and possibly Perryman himself to make the 53 man roster. It would be rare for the Chargers to carry all six linebackers.