Here's Why Each Chargers Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Los Angeles Chargers held the first day of rookie mini camp on Friday May 8th. The Chargers' eight draft picks were joined by 18 undrafted free agents as well as several try-out players. The Chargers are just three months away from the start of the NFL pre-season, the rookies have to absorb as much as they can as fast as they can.

The Chargers managed to make eight selections in the 2025 draft despite entering the draft with only five picks. The Chargers had several areas of need heading into the draft and for the most part, they have addressed them and added depth to the roster.

Predicting which rookies will be starters at the beginning of the season is a relatively easy task. Let's explore each drafted player and reasons they may start either in week one or at any point this season and reasons why they will need to develop and grow their role on the roster.

First round: Edge Rusher Akheem Mesidor

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The only reason Akheem Mesidor will be a starter this season will be due to injury. The Chargers have established starting edge rushers in Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. There will be a fierce battle for roles behind the starters.

Akheem Mesidor, despite being drafted in the first round, won't be named a starter if Mack and Tuipulotu are healthy. Mesidor may be considered a "starter" by the Chargers staff and will likely see significant snaps as early as week one but taking over as a true starter will have to wait.

Second round: Center/Guard Jake Slaughter

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The Chargers selected eight players, including four offensive linemen, to overhaul the room and add young talent. Jake Slaughter, despite having never played guard before, is in line to be the week one starter at left guard and has the highest chances of being named a starter of any of the Chargers draft picks if he can pick up the offense and settle in at a new position. Whether he is ready week one will depend on how fast he adjusts to the new position and offense but he will see time as a starter along the offensive line barring a set back at some point in 2026.

The reason Slaughter could potentially not start is simple: he spent all of the off-season training for the combine and will now have to learn a new offense and a new position. Development for players is not linear and it is a tough ask for a rookie to be successful within those parameters.

Fourth round: Wide receiver Brenen Thompson

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Brenen Thompson was the fastest prospect at the 2026 NFL scouting combine and Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was willing to take his shirt off to land the speed demon. Thompson is considered a perfect fit for McDaniel and his offense and in theory could snatch a specific starting role at some point.

The Chargers have significant depth in the wide receiver room and Thompson will likely not have a chance to take on a starting role unless football gods unleash a vicious injury bug to the room.



Fourth round: Offensive tackle Travis Burke

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Giant human being Travis Burke plays offensive line like every defender across from him insulted his entire bloodline. He is enormous and mean, but still needs some development. The Chargers have the chance to do the funniest or most terrifying thing this season on the offensive side of the ball and deploy a package lining up Joe Alt, Trevor Penning and Travis Burke all on one side and have a terrifying and towering trio. In terms of starting though, the Chargers are hoping and praying that the plague of injuries is left in the past as that would be the only way Burke would see a starting role.

The Chargers have top tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt returning from injury as well as incumbent swing tackle Trey Pipkins all on the roster. Burke is clearly the swing tackle of the future with a starting ceiling but in 2026, his role will be to develop and be ready in case of disaster.

Fourth round: Safety Genesis Smith

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Safety Genesis Smith out of the University of Arizona has the largest range of potential outcomes of all of the draft picks. He has a great feel for playing center field as a free safety and can match up against tight ends. He could potentially carve out a starting role by beating out veteran Tony Jefferson and second-year safety RJ Mickens by using his range and athleticism.

The reason why he would not see significant snaps, much less a starting role, is that he has a tackling issue. General manager Joe Hortiz has voiced his support and belief that the coaching staff and group of veterans can help him develop.

Fifth round: Defensive tackle Nick Barrett

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The Chargers are fielding a deep group of defensive linemen with several veterans in the room. Barrett will only see a starting role early if there are significant injuries to the room but make no mistake, he will see the field and carve out a role for himself early.

The Depth of the defensive line room is too great and in general, defensive tackle is one of the few positions that most young players see a learning curve over the first few years of their career.

Sixth round: Offensive lineman Logan Taylor

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There is a world where experienced and versatile lineman Logan Taylor comes in and just flat out wins a starting job in training camp. The scenario would not signal good results for the Chargers intended starters but there is a slim possibility of that happening with Taylor being a solid college player. Chargers assistant offensive line coach Nick Hardwick worked out Taylor at the combine as the picture above shows.

The depth and competition in the offensive line room likely prevent any scenario of Taylor seeing starting snaps, even in the event of injuries this season. But, Taylor's versatility and experience should prove valuable at some point in the near future.

Sixth round: Offensive lineman Alex Harkey

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Offensive lineman Alex Harkey does fit the mold of what Mike McDaniel is looking for from his offensive linemen. Due to a logjam in the room, Harkey has a mountain to climb to be considered capable of grabbing a starting role.

As Harkey develops, he could see his role elevated to a swing interior offensive lineman, and given his shorter arms, possibly even as an emergency center.