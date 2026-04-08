NFL Draft Visits News Sees Chargers Meet With Underrated Prospect

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a period of change. They've found two new coordinators in Mike McDaniel and Chris O'Leary, along with the initial wave of free agency done. The Chargers haven't made any 'big' moves per se, but they've added some impact players such as Tyler Biadasz and Keaton Mitchell.

On the defensive side, the Chargers were able to retain Khalil Mack, along with adding a solid veteran presence along the interior defensive line in Dalvin Tomlinson. Speaking of the defense, O'Leary will need as much talent as he can get in his first year calling plays. He was their safeties coach in 2024, so he'll know what he wants from the secondary. Could another move come in the draft?

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

The Chargers have five picks in the upcoming draft, three coming within the top 100. While the first round is the main event, teams will be scouring to find the next diamond in the rough. The Chargers may have found one in Devon Marshall, whom they met with virtually.

Chargers met with NC State CB Devon Marshall ahead of draft

Devon Marshall | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Marshall spent his first two seasons at Villanova before transferring to NC State for 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, Marshall grabbed two interceptions and had seven passes defended in 13 starts. 2025 was even better, as he compiled another two interceptions but led the conference with 16 passes defended. Talk about a player who knows what to do when the ball is thrown his way.

The Chargers paid Donte Jackson to be their CB1 last offseason and he was extremely solid. They also relied upon 2024 draft picks Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still to take control of the CB2 and nickel spots repectively. Adding Marshall would give them another name to throw into the mix this summer.

O'Leary would benefit from a ballhawking corner on his defense.