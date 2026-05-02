Even NFL Executives Think Chargers Drafted a Steal of a Weapon for Justin Herbert

There’s a ton of hype around the Los Angeles Chargers getting Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert a shiny new weapon by drafting Brenen Thompson.

As we broke down in our instant analysis of the Chargers drafting Thompson, he’s a speedy 4.26 weapon who can be used all over the field and across formations. He was also the first big move the Chargers made at wideout since McDaniels arrival.

Even better: The Chargers rookie gets DeSean Jackson comparisons for a reason.

This isn’t just some unwarranted hype coming from the Chargers region of the world, either. The draft pick is a move that even has some anonymous folks around the NFL buzzing a bit, too.

That’s saying something, considering this is merely a fourth-round pick as the subject.

NFL buzzing after Chargers draft Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Value-wise, the Chargers hit nicely on Thompson when grabbing him in the fourth round. He was the 116th-ranked player on the Pro Football Focus big board, as one metric.

But about those NFL leaguewide folks buzzing.

One anonymous NFL executive went out of his or her way to highlight the pick in the aftermath of the draft.

“I like the little receiver they got in the fourth round,” an executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “He was like 165 pounds, can absolutely fly and is one of the better route runners in the whole draft. Really dynamic. Has awareness, instincts. He’s got everything except for size.”

That was perhaps the only big knock on Thompson: Size.

But it’s hard to understate how little that could end up mattering. In post-draft press conferences, names like Jim Harbaugh mentioned other names like “Tyreek Hill” and, of course, “DeSean Jackson.”

There’s a long way to go, but hard to complain if Thompson lands in Jackson territory. He is, among other things, the NFL record-holder for touchdowns of 60-plus yards (26) and 80-plus yards (5).

Best of all, Thompson doesn’t need to make an immediate impact. The Chargers have Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre Harris at the top of the depth chart before they consider bringing back someone like Keenan Allen or otherwise.

Keep in mind the Chargers added to every single spot on the offensive side of the ball in ree agency after McDaniel hopped board. Except wideout. Thompson is his big get, so he believes in him and is clearly worth hyping a bit.

But again, the Chargers, let alone a mid-round pick they made, coming up in national conversations at all is probably a good sign.

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